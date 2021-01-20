Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date: What To Expect From The Upcoming Episode?

Attack on Titan is the official anime adaptation of the manga of the same name. Post its big release in early 2013, the show has garnered a cult-like status with a loyal fanbase around the world. A lot of things unravelled in the third season, setting high expectations for the upcoming season. Here's everything you need to know about Attack on Titan season 4 and when it airs.

Attack on Titan season 4 episode 7 release date

Attack on Titan season 4 will be the final instalment of the popular series. The show is now available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu, and will reportedly release soon on Netflix Japan and Netflix US. You can even buy the episodes on the Amazon Prime store for $2.99. The series releases its episodes every Sunday, as a result, the 7th episode is expected to release on January 24, 2020.

Watch the latest preview here -

What to expect from Attack on Titan Season 4?

New and improved Titans, a host of new characters and a shocking revelation by the protagonist are some of the many things to expect from the last instalment. Since many of the plots are starkly different from the ones in the manga and with the manga series still ongoing, it is hard to say whether the anime will have the same ending as its original.

Towards the end of season 3, the show finally revealed the truth behind Eren's fabled basement, which then revealed Titan's origin and their unknown history. If the anime is anything like the manga, season 4 is expected to first explore a new troop of characters and gradually set their relationship with the old cast before revealing the much-anticipated showdown of the Eldians. In just 6 episodes, the show has already provided ample details on the backstory of the Titans.

If we go by the last episode, one question that remained unanswered was Falco's whereabouts. Furthermore, Reiner's injury has also not been explored yet, although many fans have already predicted that it might be because of Eren turning into a Titan. If that is true, Falco and Gabi would play an important role in getting Eren back to life.

