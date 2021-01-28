How Many Episodes Are There In 'Flack' S1? See Details About Episodes

Flack is one of the popular British dramedy shows. The series features Anna Paquin, Lydia Wilson, Rebecca Benson, Sophie Okonedo among others in key roles. The first season of Flack released in 2019 and went on to become a huge hit all over the world. The series follows the life of Robyn played by Anna Paquin. She is an American PR executive living in London who must figure out how to make the best out of bad situations and manage to get out from there unscathed. Robyn specialises in cleaning up the monumental mess caused by her selfish clients. However, her personal life is going out of control while handling her job. Flack review has been mostly positive by critics as well as the audiences.

The Flack season 1 was released on Amazon Prime on January 22, 2021. As Flack season 1 was released recently on Amazon Prime, a lot of people have been curious to know about how many episodes are there in Flack season 1. For all the people who are wondering about the number of episodes in Flack season 1, here is everything you need to know about it.

How many episodes are there in Flack season 1?

There are a total of six episodes in Flack season 1. Each episode has a runtime of around 45 minutes. Viewers can now go to the Amazon Prime Video and watch all the episodes on their devices. Here is a look at the official descriptions about the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Episode 1

Robyn must kill off the latest of many one-night-stand stories circulating in the tabloids about every “housewife’s favourite” celebrity chef, Anthony Henderson (Beesley) before the public is exposed to his womaniser tendencies.

How Many Episodes Are There In 'Band Of Brothers'? Comprehensive Guide To Episodes List

Episode 2

Robyn tries to distract the press from the fact that her pop-star client is being dropped by her record label by creating a fake sex tape.

Also Read | How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Freaks And Geeks'? Here's More About The Comedy Show

Episode 3

Robyn must get Dan (Davies), an entitled stand-up comedian, out of a hole after he is accused by a transgender comedian of being trans-phobic in a video that’s gone viral.

Episode 4

Robyn, Eve and Melody come to the aid of Brooke (Kelly), the founder of an organic cosmetics company after she’s photographed apparently recovering from a facelift.

Also Read | How Many Episodes Are There In 'Fate: The Winx Saga' And Where To Watch Them?

Episode 5

While on an international flight, a disturbing secret of one of Robyn’s clients comes to light.

Also Read | How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Finding Alice'? Know All Details About The Trending Show

Episode 6

During the anticipated mayhem of a famous soccer player’s wedding, Robyn’s life begins to unravel and her house of cards is on the verge of collapse.

Image Credits: Anna Paquin Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.