'Blown Away' Season 2 Cast List And Details About The Contestants

Netflix recently dropped the second season of the popular reality TV show Blown Away. The glassblowing competition television series premiered last year and proved to be a huge hit. Blown Away season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 22 and has been received well. The intricate and dangerous art form is being enjoyed by people all over the world.

As the Blown Away season 2 dropped on Netflix, a lot of people have been wondering about the Blown Away season 2 cast. For all the people who are curious about the cast of Blown Away season 2, here are the details about the 10 contestants from the show according to decider.com.

Blown Away season 2 cast

Eliot Walker

Eliot Walker was crowned as the Blown Away season 2 winner. The 31-year-old contestant is a sculptor/maker from St. Albands, England. The report added that he was a bit intimidated by the cavernous hot shop, as he comes from a small glass blowing community in the UK.

Jason McDonald

He is a master of fine arts student. The 35 year old contestant is proud to be an African-American glass blower and hopes to inspire many more artists like him.

Mike Shelbo

Mike Shelbo is primarily known as a flame worker. The 39-year-old has a reputation of turning out off-kilter designs. He calls himself the ‘Wild Card’ and ‘Underdog’ of the show.

Nao Yamamoto

The glass event instructor and artist hails from Tokyo, Japan. The 31-year-old is fond of working with glass and has also overcome anxiety with the help of it, added the report.

Tegan Hamilton

The 34-year-old Tegan hails from Melbourne Australia. She works as a personal trainer and glass assistant. Tegan Hamilton has a dream of working in glass full-time.

Andi Kovel

The 50 year old is a designer and studio owner. Andi Kovel is based in New York and has over 20 years of experience in the glassblowing competition. She is proud to have been representating the women in this field who are often turned a blind eye to.

Ben Silver

The 38-year-old member of the cast of Blown Away season 2 is a self-taught glass sculptor. He has also sacrificed his relationships while pursuing his craft.

Brad Turner

Brad Turner is an artist/fine art farmer from Toronto. The 42-year-old likes to call himself the ‘silent killer’ of the hot shop, added the report.

Cat Burns

The 30-year-old Cat Burns is the least experienced contestant of them all with 10 years of work under her belt. Cat Burns is a production glassblower who also works as a teaching and studio assistant.

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is one of the most experienced glassblowers in the competition. With 30 years of experience and a career as an artist and lecturer, he has influenced several glassblowers including some previous contestants from the show.

Image Credits: blownawayseries Instagram

