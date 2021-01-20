Where To Watch 'The Marksman' In India? Is Liam Neeson Starrer Streaming On OTT?

The Marksman is a 2021 action thriller movie, directed and produced by Robert Lorenz. The movie follows the story of a retired U.S. Marine who chooses to live his remaining years as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexico border. His peaceful life is disturbed as he stumbles upon a little boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. How he successfully protects him from the terror sets the premise of the story.

Where to watch The Marksman?

The Marksman was initially slated to release in 2020 before the pandemic set in. The release date of the movie was pushed further owing to the COVID-19 restrictions. The Marksman finally released in theatres on January 15, 2021, in the United States. The movie, unfortunately, does not have streaming or video-on-demand release date yet. But as the typical pattern of a release goes, the movie is expected to join the OTT library soon after it bids farewell to the box office.

What to expect from The Marksman?

The movie stars Academy Award-nominated actor Liam Neeson. In the second innings of his career, the veteran actor is known for his action films and The Marksman is said to be his last venture in the action genre. The Marksman might be fans' last chance to see the actor as a true blue action hero. The film also stars Mexican and Colombian actors like Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba and Jacob Perez.

The movie received more or less to mixed reviews from critics and currently has a 34 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.2 rating on IMDb. Despite the mixed response and the fact that it released in the theatres amidst the pandemic, The Marksman is doing well at the box office. It dethroned Wonder Woman 1984 from the number 1 spot upon its release at the US box office. Liam Neeson fans are especially thrilled to watch the movie, as seen in their reactions over the trailer.

Watch the trailer here now -

