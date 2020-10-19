Cold War: Best M16 Loadout To Enhance The Weapon's Capabilities

Call of Duty Cold War is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year. The online multiplayer game from Activision is available for fans in beta and offers a number of new game modes and multiplayer maps to the fans. Apart from the different game modes and other interesting features, the beta program also offers a wide range of weapons that players can unlock during gameplay. These weapons highly impact your performances during team battles.

One of the weapons that you will be able to use in Call of Duty Cold War beta is the M16. It belongs to the Tactical Rifle class of weapons, which is a class similar to that of the Marksman rifle in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The weapon offers a decent accuracy and cyclical fire rate with a very short delay between bursts. So, if you use the weapon with precision, it can be highly destructive in battles. However, you need to make sure that you are not missing any bursts in close engagements as well. Interestingly, the weapon can be far more effective if you are aware of the right M16 setup. So, let us quickly take a look at the best M16 loadout in Call of Duty Cold War beta.

Best M16 loadout

The M16 can be highly lethal if used with the right loadout. As you continue to progress in the game, you will eventually get to unlock the M16. Once you have the weapon, you can choose to equip it with a few loadouts and have it complete with some of the best ARs in the game. Here is the best M16 loadout that every player should be using:

Muzzle - Muzzle Brake 5.56

Stock - Sprint Pad

Magazine: 45 Round Speed Mag

Barrel - 16-inch Strike Team

Underbarrel - Foregrip

This is one of the most balanced sets of attachments that you can test out once you get your hands on the M16 in Call of Duty Cold War beta. However, you can always choose to modify the attachments based on your playstyle.

Image credits: Call of Duty