Where Is 'Transplant' Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of The Medical Drama

Popular Canadian medical-drama television series, Transplant, has managed to grab the attention of the audience for its gripping storyline and impeccable performance of the star cast. The show is extensively filmed in Cinepool Studios in the city of Montreal in the Canadian province of Quebec. Read on to know more about the filming location of Transplant.

Where is Transplant filmed?

As the series is set in Toronto, many from the audience wonder if it is actually filmed at a hospital in Toronto. Well, this article can help you with that question. Scroll down to get an insight into the specific sites where Transplant is filmed.

Montreal, Quebec

Interestingly, a few of the establishing shots are taken in Toronto to showcase the city's geographic marker. The viewers can experience the exterior of Montreal. Meanwhile, the film and television studio is located at 2555 Dollard Ave, Lasalle, Quebec H8N 3E5, Canada. Here is a BTS picture from the set, which features Hamza Haq and cast member Grace Lynn Kung.

Production designer Andre Guimond teamed up with the set designers Raymond Larose and Celine Lampron to transform the entire floor of Montreal’s Cinepool Studios into a fictional York Memorial Hospital, which is set in Toronto. While filming a particular exterior scene in season one, the temperature dropped to 4 degrees, which made it difficult for the cast and crew. In a brief post, Haq stated that the AD and wardrobe team managed to keep the actors warm between the takes.

Filming of Transplant

The production began in June 2019 as the makers announced the lead actors, John Hannah, Laurence Leboeuf and Hamza Haq, of the 13-episode series. Later, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Sirena Gulamgaus, Torri Higginson, Linda Smith, and Grace Lynn Kung joined the star cast as the series started the shoot. In December 2019, the makers announced the wrap of season one.

Talking about the show, it started premiering on February 26, 2020, on CTV. The series revolves around Dr Bashir Hamed, who deals with the trials and tribulations of being a Syrian refugee in Canada, after being forced to flee his war-torn country with his sister, Amira. After facing rejection from a hospital owing to the recognition of foreign credentials, Bashir gets a job at a Middle Eastern restaurant. Things turn upside down for him after an accident takes place, giving him the opportunity to exercise the medical training he received while working at a war zone.

