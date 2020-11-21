Where Was '1917' Filmed? Here's All You Need To Know About The Film And Its Locations

The 2019 film titled 1917 is a war drama movie helmed by Sam Mendes. The film starred Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays and Colin Firth in lead roles. The film is set on April 6, 1917, and two soldiers are assigned to race against time as a regiment assembles to wage war deep in enemy territory to deliver a message that will save 1,600 men from walking straight into a deadly pit. Talking about the film, some fans wonder where was 1917 filmed? Here’s a look at 1917 filming locations.

According to thelocationguide.com, The 1917 film was filmed in 12 main locations, including Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire, plus six major locations on Wiltshire's Salisbury plain, Oxfordshire's quarry, Durham County's River Tees, Stockton on Tees' Tees barrage (white-water rafting centre), Glasgow's abandoned Govan dry docks, and Shepperton Backlot and stages.

The only foreign location that was reportedly used as the Abbey of Sainte-Trinite in Caen to create the burning church for visual effects elements. The shoot began on April 1, 2019, and took sixteen weeks to complete the shoot. However, five months in advance, the producers began rehearsals on location because of the way the film was made.

Some parts of the film were also shot near Low Force, on the River Tees, Teesdale. In order not to be alarmed at the artificial bodies and body parts strewn around the site, the production employees had to reportedly install signs warning walkers in the area. The scenes on the river were filmed mainly with a drone, and a local outdoor activity company for safety and stunts were assisted by the cast and crew.

More about the 1917 movie

According to IMDb, the film was estimated for the budget of $95,000,000 and managed to churn out $384,792,488. The Western Front in April 1917 sent Two British soldiers to give an urgent message to an isolated regiment. If the alert is not received in time, the regiment will go into a trap and be massacred. They would have to cross through enemy territory to get to the regiment. Time is of the essence, and the journey will be full of risk.

