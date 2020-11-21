Where Was '6 Underground' Filmed? Check Out Details Of Movie's Filming Locations

6 Underground is an American action thriller film released in 2019. This movie is directed by Michael Bay and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco. Michael did the production of the film with his long-term business partner Ian Bryce and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Find out where was 6 Underground filmed.

Where was 6 Underground filmed?

The film, 6 Underground was shot at numerous locations around the country. Locations included Abu Dhabi, the Liwa desert, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Netflix collaborated with twofour54 in Abu Dhabi on full production services for the 30-day shoot across the country. Some scenes of the film were also captured in Los Angeles, Budapest, and Italy (Florence, Rome, Siena, Taranto, and Frascati).

6 underground shooting locations also included the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Aldar’s headquarters, Etihad Towers, Arkan – Al Ain Cement Factory, twofour54’s backlot, and the Liwa desert. One might also remember the Shaikh Zayed Bridge and Grand Mosque from the trailer. In the movie, Abu Dhabi doubles for locations across different continents including Las Vegas, California, Hong Kong, California, Nigeria, and the fictional Turgistan.

One of the biggest scenes of the film took place on the streets of Florence, which showed one of the stunt drivers of the film drives his way through a 15th-century building with barely any room for error. The opening 20 minutes of the film is a car chase that was shot in Italy.

6 Underground was released at The Shed in New York City on December 10, 2019. The movie was released by Netflix on December 13, 2019. The plot is about six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, who have been chosen not only for their skill but for a distinctive desire to delete their pasts to change the future. IMDb rating for 6 Underground is 6.1 out of 10. The film received mixed reviews from critics. It was reported by Netflix that 6 Underground was seen by 83 million members within its first four weeks of release, and is among its best for an original title.

