Where Was Rooster Cogburn Filmed? Know The Locations Of John Wayne's Western Film

Rooster Cogburn is an adventure western film released in 1975. It is a sequel to the 1969 movie True Grit. Directed by Stuart Millar, it stars John Wayne as he reprises his role as U.S. Marshal Reuben J. “Rooster Cogburn, and Katharine Hepburn. The film was shot in some beautiful places that caught many eyes.

Where was Rooster Cogburn filmed?

Rooster Cogburn's filming location heavily includes Oregon, a state in the Pacific Northwest region on the West Coast of the United States of America. It was shot in the state in autumn of 1974. The mountain scenes were filmed at Deschutes County west of Bend, on the Deschutes River for the whitewater rapids, and on the Rogue River in the counties of Josephine County. Filming of Rooster Cogburn river sequences took place at Grant Pass, Oregon and also at Curry County.

Smith Rock State Park, situated at the northeast of Redmond, Oregon, was also a setting for the movie. The Rockhard/Smith Rock Climbing Guides building at the park entrance was initially built as a set for the film, where it was shown as Kate’s Salon. Deschutes National Forest was also among the shooting sites. The filming location of Rooster Cogburn also includes studio sets. The place was; Six Points Texas, Backlot, Universal Studios – 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, California, USA.

Filming of Rooster Cogburn reportedly commenced in September 1974. During shooting, John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn, were 67 years old, with the latter being two weeks elder. Both the actors stayed in Sunriver, Oregan while filming. It wrapped up shooting in November 1974.

The movie is based on the character Rooster Cogburn created by Charles McColl Portis in his 1968 western novel, True Grit. It shows an ageing one-eyed lawman whose badge was recently suspended for a string of routine arrests that ended in bloodshed. In order to get his badge back, he is tasked with bringing down a group of bank robbers that has hijacked a wagon shipment of nitro-glycerine. The lawman is assisted by a spinster searching for her father’s murderer. Rooster Cogburn is written by Martha Hyer. It also features Richard Jordan, Anthony Zerbe, John McIntire, Paul Koslo, Richard Romancito, Tommy Lee, Strother Martin and others.

