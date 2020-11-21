Where Was 'The Half Of It' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Leah Lewis Starrer Revealed

The American queer coming-of-age comedy-drama titled The Half of It released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix back in May this year. The plot of the film focuses on a shy and introverted student, Ellie Chu, who helps school jock and friend, Paul Munsky, woo a girl, Alexxis Lemire, whom both of them want secretly. The film premiered on the streamer on May 1, 2020, and had garnered positive reviews from not only film critics but also the audience. The film is set in the town of 'Squahamish', which a fictional town. Thus, if you're wondering where was The Half of It filmed then read to find out the Netflix Original's shooting locations.

The Half of It filming locations revealed

Filmmaker Alice Wu's The Half of it is set in the town of Squahamish, which is said to be in the state of Washington. However, there is no town named Squahamish in reality. The entire film was shot across various locations in the New York State. The Half of It shooting locations include New York City, Piermont and Garnerville. Several scenes of this queer coming-of-age film were shot at and around Sparky's Diner in Garnerville.

About The Half of It

Netflix Original The Half of it cast is headlined by Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, and Collin Chou in the lead roles. The web-film has American director-screenwriter Alice Wu at its helm while it is distributed by Netflix. At the Tribeca Film Festival 2020, The Half of it received the 'Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature'.

The plot of this Alice Wu directorial revolves around three main characters, i.e. Ellie Chu, Paul Munsky and Aster Flores, played by Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer and Alexxis Lemire respectively. While Ellie essays the role of a reserved and introverted Asian-American girl, Daniel essays the role of an inarticulate football player who studies in Ellie's school. Furthermore, Alexxis plays the love interest of both Ellie and Daniel's characters in the film as their schoolmate. She plays the daughter of a local deacon of Squahamish.

Watch the trailer of Netflix's The Half of It below:

