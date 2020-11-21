Where Was 'Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater' Filmed? Details Here

Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater is a television film, a festive love story starring Ashley Williams as Maggie O’Donnell and Niall Matter as Lucas Cavelli. As the story progresses, Maggie accidentally hits Lucas on his head with a Christmas tree and injures him. Feeling guilty for his plight, she offers him a place to stay for the holidays, and eventually romance brews between the two. Let us have a look at the different Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater filming locations.

Where was Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater filmed?

This movie is a holiday film and hence required eye-catching and pleasant locations for the shoot. This television film has been shot at Vancouver, located in the province of British Columbia, Canada. British Columbia has been rapidly becoming one of the most preferred shooting destinations for filmmakers especially to shoot festive and holiday-themed films. According to The Cinemaholic, majority of the Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater filming locations are situated in and around the city of Vancouver. The city has become popular due to the number of films and TV shows filmed over there.

The city of Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater shooting locations has also been a destination of filming for well-known films such as Titanic, It, It: Chapter 2, The Cabin In The Woods as well as holiday-themed films like The Christmas Chronicles, Write Before Christmas, Christmas Town and many more. The natural sceneries and locations around Vancouver make it a rather preferred filming destination with attractive locations. The naturally delightful vibe that is captured in the movie makes the romance in this movie a pleasant sight for the audience.

Never Kiss A Man In a Christmas Sweater review is mostly positive with a rating of ‘6.9’ on IMDb. Critics generally voted in the favor of this movie, as it seems to have captured the holiday vibe in its scenes. The cast of Never Kiss A Man In A Christmas Sweater includes actors such as Lisa McFadden, Brandon Zub, Bethel Lee, Matthew McCaull and more.

