Where Was 'A Taste Of Christmas' Filmed? Read To Know The Film's Beautiful Shoot Locations

A Taste of Christmas is a Christmas themed movie, as the name suggests. Directed by Damian Romay, the film revolves around Natalie Rogers, played by Anni Krueger, who is striving for a Christmas eve opening of her cousin's Italian restaurant. A Taste of Christmas was shot in three weeks just before Christmas in December 2019 and captures the Christmas theme perfectly with its gorgeous picturesque locations. Read on to know about this Lifetime movie's filming locations.

Where was A Taste of Christmas filmed?

According to a report by 2 Paragraphs, Lifetime's movie and a part of Lifetime's 'It's a Wonderful Lifetime' event, the movie A Taste of Christmas was primarily filmed in the northeast parts of Georgia including Helen and White County. Most of the Christmas themed movie was shot in Helen, Georgia which is a very small town in the US, with a population of just 510 people. The former logging town turned itself into a tourist attraction in the late 1960s when it resurrected itself as a replica of a Bavarian alpine town in the Appalachians.

A Taste of Christmas is not the first film or series to be shot in the US state of Georgia, other famous series like Stranger Things, The Vampire Diaries, and The Hunger Games have also been shot there. A Taste of Christmas filming locations also includes White County at the Sylvan Valley Lodge and Cellars.

The plot of the film revolves around a girl named Natalie Rogers who finds out that her cousin is cancelling her Christmas eve opening to her restaurant. The protagonist takes it upon herself to make it happen and not disappoint the guests on Christmas, which she finally achieves with her optimism.

The movie shows her falling in love with the chef of the Italian restaurant, Stefano Grimaldi, portrayed by Gilles Marini who was initially shown to be really sceptical of her plan. The cast of this Christmas themed film includes Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini, Nia Vardalos, Emma Myers and Andrew Brodeur. The film has been written by Kelly Peters and Amy Kathrine Taylor and directed by Damian Romay. The film has already been released in the USA on November 20, 2020.

