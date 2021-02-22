Where Was Along The Great Divide Filmed? Here's A Peek Into The Shooting Locations

Released in the year 1951, Along the Great Divide is a western drama flick, which is helmed by Raoul Walsh. It features Kirk Douglas, Virginia Mayo, John Agar and Walter Brennan in the lead roles. The film marks Kirk’s first Western film, and the genre further went on to serve him well during his long acting career. The plot of the film focuses on the life of a US marshal who saves the life of a man condemned to death for murder. The former vows to find the truth behind the slaying and bring the real culprit to justice.

Kirk Douglas, in his memoirs, once recalling the cruelty to the horses and the risks the stuntmen were forced to take during the filming, stated that he ‘hated’ the feature film. The film further went on to receive positive reviews for its great pace as the director, Raoul was ‘always in a hurry to finish’ his films, reported RadioTimes. Here, we've got you the details about where was Along the Great Divide filmed.

Along the Great Divide filming locations

The volatile drama was shot in various places in the USA during the late 1950s. It was predominantly shot in the months of October and November. According to IMDb, the first western film was shot in Alabama Hills at Lone Pine in California. Other locations in California include Mojave Desert, Sieraa Madre Mountains, and Warner Brothers Burbank Studios at 4000 Warner Boulevard, Burbank. Along the Great Divide shooting locations also consist of Yuma and Mojave Desert in Arizona.

The film shows Kirk playing the lead Marshal Len Merrick and Virginia Mayo as Ann Keith. John Agar can be seen playing Billy Shear, while Walter Brennan played Timothy ‘Pop’ Keith. Along the Great Divide cast also includes Ray Teal, Hugh Sanders, Morris Ankrum, James Anderson and Charles Meredith in the supporting roles.

First released on May 16, 1951, the film was later released in many other languages such as French, Flemish, Japanese, Russian, German and Serbian, worldwide. It went on to become a critical hit film during the time. The story was penned by Walter Doniger, who also helped Lewis Meltzer with the screenplay.

