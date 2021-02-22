Mouni Roy Sets Social Media On Fire With Latest Photoshoot; See Here

Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share photos from her latest photo shoot. The Naagin actor is seen sporting a pastel blouse and a light pink shimmer skirt. She once again set the social media on fire with the series of new pictures. She also added a quirky caption with the photos. Check out the caption and the pictures below:

Also Read | Mouni Roy Flaunts Svelte Body In Red Bikini While Posing Amid Crashing Waves

Mouni as seen in her latest post

In Mouni Roy's photos, she is seen clinging to a rather old metal ladder. She is sporting a pastel blouse that drapes over her one shoulder and a light pink sequined mini skirt. The outfit is complete with white stiletto heels. Her makeup comprises smoky eye makeup and dusky pink lipstick. She added a humorous post to her tone with the caption "Could write a poetic caption but was only Dreaming of Food really!!!!"

Also Read | Mouni Roy 'tries' Belly Dancing To The Tunes Of Justin Bieber's 'Yummy'; Shares Glimpse

As soon as the photos were uploaded, Mouni Roy's Instagram post was filled with fire and heart emojis in the comments. Some fans even commented 'my crush' and 'killer look'. Actors Aashka Goradia, Shamita Shetty and Adaa Khan also commented on the post. Choreographer Rahul Shetty made a punny comment 'Snake and Ladder' hinting at her role in Naagin TV show. Take a look here:

Also Read | Mouni Roy Plays Tug Of War With Cub, Swears She Used All Her Strength | WATCH

Before debuting in Bollywood, Mouni Roy was actively seen on the small screen. She debuted in 2006 with Ekta Kapoor's serial "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi". She went on to play the role of Sati in the hit mythological show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev opposite Mohit Raina and the role of Shivangi in the supernatural show Naagin on Zee TV.

Mouni Roy on the silver screen

After making a new for herself on the small screen, Mouni Roy debuted on the silver screen in 2018 with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. She then went on to act in Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China. She received positive reviews for her work in ZEE5's London Confidential. She is slated to appear as an antagonist in Ayan Mukherjee's BrahmÄstra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Also Read | Mouni Roy's Meme On Some Great Scientists Has A Hilarious Bollywood Twist | Check Out!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.