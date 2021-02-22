How Many Episodes Does 'White House Farm' Have? Know The Plot And Other Details

The White House Farm was a British crime-drama mini-series released in 2020, based on the real-life murders at a family farmhouse in Essex. All five members of the family were killed on the same night on August 6, 1985. The TV series is based on the police investigation and court case that follows the murders. The White House Farm has six episodes in total.

The White House Farm Episodes: #1 The Setting

What seemed like a simple murder case, turned into a complex blunder for the police when five family members Bamber-Caffell family were found dead at the farmhouse, The White House Farm, except for the son Jeremy Bamber (Freddie Fox). Police detectives, DCI Taff Jones played by Stephen Graham and DS Stan Jones played by Mark Addy, lead the investigation.

The White House Farm Episodes: #2 The Family

DS Stan and police officer Mick Clark (Scott Reid) interrogate Jeremy and his relatives to get details about the family's murder suspect. Jeremy tells the police that his sister, Sheila (Cressida Jones), suffered from schizophrenia, leading them to believe that Sheila killed the family members and her six-year-old twin sons.

The White House Farm Episodes: #3 The Evidence

In this episode, the plot thickens as the investigators get closer to their suspicions about Jeremy Bamber. When their friend from New Zealand Brett Collins (Alfie Allen) arrived, the tension between Jeremy and Julie Mugford (Alexa Davies) rose. All suspicions turned towards Jeremy Bamber.

The White House Farm Episodes: #4 The Police

In the fourth episode, the family conducted the final rites for the deceased family members. The police, Stan and Mick, have had almost given up as the case's evidence and clues remain hopeless. A key witness then revealed something that proved to be critically useful for the two investigators.

The White House Farm Episodes: #5 The Psychology

The investigators must confirm their suspicions and the witness' testimonies. Stan and Mick must answer to Taff as their theories change from their previous suspicions. The case then focuses with full force on their suspect Jeremy Bamber.

The White House Farm Episodes: #6 The Fallout

In the final episode, Jeremy's trial begins in court. The verdict must be passed by the jury after listening to the witness' testimony and understanding the situations that actually took place on August 6, 1985, at the White House Farm.

