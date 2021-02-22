Where Was 'Barry Lyndon' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of This 1975's Period Drama Revealed

Barry Lyndon is a period drama that released back in 1975 and was not only written and directed but also produced by the celebrated American filmmaker Stanley Kubrick. The film is based on English author William Makepeace Thackeray's 1844 novel, The Luck of Barry Lyndon. This Stanley Kubrick directorial's cast was headlined by Ryan O'Neal, Marisa Berenson, Patrick Magee, Leonard Rossiter, Gay Hamilton and Hardy Krüger in pivotal roles.

Being adapted from an 18th-century novel, Barry Lyndon's plot was based on the early exploits and the later unwinding of a fictional Irish rogue, who gets married to a rich widow just for the sake of achieving her late husband's aristocratic position in society. The shooting of the film went on floors in spring 1973 and went for almost 300 days as it was finally wrapped in early 1974. Although the film was set in Ireland and chronicled the tale of an Irish man, do you know where was Barry Lyndon filmed? If not, read on to find out all the Barry Lyndon filming locations.

According to a report by "Independent.ie", Barry Lyndon's shooting was commenced back in May 1973 in Dublin, Ireland. Multiple interior scenes of the film were shot in Powerscourt House, a mansion located in the Republic of Ireland's County Wicklow. The period drama's shooting roughly lasted for about eight months and it took place in various locations across Ireland, England, East Germany as well as West Germany.

Some of the filming locations included Blenheim Palace, Castle Howard, Huntington Castle, Corsham Court, England's Wilton House, Scotland's Dunrobin Castle, the Dublin Castle in Ireland. Furthermore, Barry Lyndon's exterior shots were filmed at Little Island's Waterford Castle, Waterford as well as Tipperary's Moorstown Castle and Castletown House.

Although the film had received a mixed reaction upon its release back in the days, the reviews garnered by Barry Lyndon over the years have been all-things-positive. However, back in 1975, the film had a great run at the box office and was deemed a commercial success. At the 48th Academy Awards, this Stanley Kubrick swept an astonishing four awards, including 'Best Art Direction', 'Best Costume Design', 'Best Cinematography' and Best Scoring: Original Song Score and Adaptation or Scoring: Adaptation'.

