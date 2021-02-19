Where Was Seventh Son Filmed? Know Shooting Locations For Hte 18th Century Fantasy Film

Seventh Son is a 2014 fantasy film that is loosely based on the novel, The Spook's Apprentice. The movie had a brilliant run in the box-office but garnered negative reviews from critics. How did the crew recreate an enchanting and mystical land of the 18th century amidst the suburbs of modern-day Canada? Let's find out.

Also Read - Where Is Mystery Alaska Filmed? Read To Know Filming Locations Of This 1999 Sports Comedy

Also Read - Where In Ireland Was 'Sons Of Anarchy' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Action Series

Where was Seventh Son filmed? Seventh Son filming locations

The epic adventure film was shot around Alberta and British Columbia. According to Creative BC, the movie's opening shot was filmed in Drumheller, Alberta. The eerie location definitely helped set the mood of the film. Among the many locations that were made use of in and around Vancouver, Lynn Canyon was the most crucial one as producer Iwanyk explains that they specifically needed a maze-like location with dangerous cliffs that serves as the only liability as to why the greatest Falcon Knight, Gregory was captured. Although most of the sites captured in the movie were made possible in studios, the memorable locations were definitely the ones that basked with natural beauty. The Widgeon Creek, the Minaty Bay and the Fortress Mountain were showcased in their full glory.

The historic sets were recreated in Vancouver in a large studio with the vision of production designer Dante Ferretti. World-famous art directors like Grant van der Slaght (responsible for Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Elizabeth Wilcox (Godzilla, Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Michael Diner (Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Doug Hardwick (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2, Fifty Shades of Grey) and their respective crews were behind the epic art that came to life. The famous Ward Farm that was shot at the isolated Minaty Bay was also solely designed and assembled by the design team to resemble the ruins of a Roman farm.

Images' Source: Stills from the trailer of Seventh Son

More about the movie -

Set in the 18th century, the movie tells the story of Thomas Ward, who is the seventh son of the seventh son and has until the next full moon to learn how to prevail against dark magic to defeat the malevolent witch Mother Malkin. Centuries ago, a supernatural champion named Master Gregory had imprisoned her to stop her from unleashing a threat on humanity. She somehow manages to escape the prison and is filled with a vengeance as she plans a disastrous act. Having lost his apprentice, Gregory has no option but to hire Tom Ward to fight her. Seventh Son is available for streaming on Netflix.

Also Read - Where Was The 'War Wagon' Filmed? Know About The Locations Of This Kirk Douglas Movie

Also Read - Where Was 'Captain Marvel' Filmed? Read Details About The Filming Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.