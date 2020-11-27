Where Was 'Big Sky Show' Filmed? All You Need To Know About Its Shooting Spots

ABC TV's much-talked show Big sky show became a fan favourite due to its wonderful locations and visual effects. This TV show, the brainchild of director David. E. Kelly is based on the novel Highway by author C.J. Box. Big sky show generated a lot of buzz among the viewers due to its exciting locations. Read this article till the end to know about where was the Big Sky Show filmed?

Where was The Big Sky Show filmed?

Big sky show TV series is based in Montana. The show involves a long-haul tricker who kidnaps three girls on a remote highway. When one of the girl’s boyfriend alerts tej police, the scene turns complicated. Private detective Cassie Dewell, Cody Hoyt and Cody's estranged wife Jenny do their best to find the three girls. As the detective team realises that there are many girls who have gone missing, they race against time to save the girls and prevent any more kidnapping in that location.

According to Atlasofwonders.com, although the series is based in Montana, it was filmed far away. The whole series was shot in Vancouver. This beautiful city in Canada offered a lot of scopes to offer breathtaking locations throughout the series. Big Sky show shooting locations are often hot topic and their visually appealing settings, and a crime story located in the serene places has gotten fans' attention.

The filming and shooting started on 27th April 2020, and it will end on 14th January 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director had first thought to shoot in Nevada and Las Vegas to capture the highway crime drama. But, he had to change the locations because of the pandemic.

Despite the change in locations, Vancouver was shot beautifully throughout the movie. One can easily spot many iconic locations and tourist attractions of Vancouver throughout the series. The crew and cast followed all the precautions throughout all the big sky show shooting locations to ensure everyone involved in the shooting was safe. Vancouver is the primary Big Sky Show filming locations has appeared in a lot of films and shows like The Good Doctor, A Timeless Christmas etc.

Reviews

Big Sky Show review showed that it got an average rating. Rotten Tomatoes awarded it 6.76 on 10. The series does have a messed-up and slow start. But, it offers a fast-paced crime drama with many twists and turns as one manages to go past the initial shaky starts. MetaCritic big sky show review awarded the series 58 on 100. But, the series has just started, and it will have a lot of time to show its true colours. Till now, viewers have to wait to catch the actions on screen to offer a complete review of this series.

