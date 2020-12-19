Where Was 'Spring And Port Wine' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations

Spring and Port Wine is based on a stage play written by Bill Naughton. The film is set in Bolton and revolves around the Crompton family. It narrates the story of how the stern father and the lenient mother deal with their four kids and also becomes a part of the various ups and downs in their lives.

The film was directed by Peter Hammond. The cast consists of James Mason, Hannah Gordon, Diana Coupland, Susan George, Len Jones, Avril Elgar, Arthur Lowe, Keith Buckley, and others. The movie was released in 1969. If you are wondering where was Spring and Port Wine filmed, then read on to know the filming locations.

Where was Spring and Port Wine filmed?

Spring and Port Wine filming locations were situated outside the Bolton Wanderers ground, in the local streets, and the canal towpath at Darcy Lever. The house scenes that fans remember from the film were shot at the nearby properties in Grisdale Road, as per reports in The Bolton News. These properties had great views of the Middlebrook Valley and the down Bankfield Street.

Most of the external shots that were required for the film were shot at Bolton. Spring and Port Wine shooting locations featured different parts of Bolton. The film was shot when many old industrial buildings were still intact in the place. This was also when St. Peter’s Way was getting built. As a result, the movie also shows a great view of the early works done on the road adjacent to St. Peter’s Church. The film aptly captures the state of an industrial town that is transforming.

For some of the outside shots, the director shot at Elstree Studios. This was incidentally the first film that was shot at this studio.

The opening scenes in the film were shot from the top of the Bolton Institute of Higher Education. This was located in Moor Lane. This was under construction during the shooting but it is no longer present. Some of the other Spring and Port Wine shooting locations include Sunnyside Mill, St. Pauls Mill on Barbara Street, Nob End, Horeb Street, Dorset Street.

Spring and Port Wine Review

Spring and Port Wine received a rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb. The audiences the film for its portrayal of the life of the working class in Northern England in an appropriate manner. They also loved the acting by the cast and the beautiful photography that further enhanced their experience of watching this film.

