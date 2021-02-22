Where Was Death Proof Filmed? Check Out The Shooting Locations Of This 2007 Slasher Movie

Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, Death Proof is a popular exploitation slasher movie that was released in 2007 and even reached the Cannes film festival in the same year. The movie Death Proof is a part of the American double feature, Grindhouse. There are a couple of filming locations where different scenes of the movie were shot. Death Proof's filming locations include several places in Texas and California. Take a look as to where Death Proof was filmed.

Where was Death Proof filmed?

Austin, Texas

One of the scenes where Sydney Tamiia Poitier’s character Jungle Julia Lucai and her friends meet and plan their evening was filmed in Guero’s Taco Bar at 1412 South Congress Avenue, in Austin. The bar was situated on the opposite at a pizza joint named Five Oceans Home Slice. Five Oceans Home Slice also appeared in the film as the sinister Stuntman Mike’s scene was shot at the same place from where he used to keep an eye on them.

Many of the scenes were also filmed at the Texas Chilli Parlour situated at 1409 Lavaca Street where they went to have Chartreuse shots and Mike even offered a lift home to Rose McGowan’s character, Pam, in the film. Some of the scenes were also filmed at Woodrow Ave which was the backside of the parlour.

The plot of Death Proof changes to Lebanon, Tennessee, after the scene of a car crash but even the scenes of Lebanon were filmed in Austin itself. Jasper’s farm in the film where quite a few scenes were shot was actually the Zedler’s Mill situated at 1170 South Laurel about 40 miles away from Austin.

California

Buellton, Los Olivos, Lompoc and Solvang in central California were chosen for some of the filming locations of Death Proof at which the scenes depicting Tennessee backroads were filmed. Those roads were situated all around Buellton, Los Olivos, Lompoc and Solvang.

Also Read Where Was Along The Great Divide Filmed? Here's A Peek Into The Shooting Locations

Also Read Where Was Dark Encounter Filmed? The Carl Strathie Film Was Entirely Shot In UK; Know More

Death Proof cast

The popular cast members of the movie include Kurt Russell as "Stuntman" Mike McKay, Rosario Dawson as Abernathy Ross, Zoë Bell as herself, Vanessa Ferlito as Arlene/Butterfly, Sydney Tamiia Poitier as Jungle Julia Lucai, Jordan Ladd as Shanna, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Lee Montgomery, Tracie Thoms as Kim Mathis and many others.

Also Read Where Was 'The Deer Hunter' Filmed? From Ohio To Thailand & More; Know Shooting Locations

Also Read Where Was 'Love, Simon' Filmed? Shooting Locations And Lesser Known Facts About 2018 Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.