Where Was Cliffhanger Filmed? Know About The Costliest Aerial Stunt Film's Shoot Locations

Renny Harlin’s Cliffhanger is an action-adventure drama released in 1993. Featuring Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, Michael Rooker and Janine Turner in the essential roles, the concept of the film is based on a mountain climber who becomes embroiled in a heist of a US Treasury plane flying through the Rocky Mountains. The plot is penned by John Long, who is a climber himself.

The film garnered massive appreciation for its storyline and its sets and production. The film is also added to the Guinness Book of World Records for the costliest aerial stunt ever performed. Many moviegoers appreciated the breathtaking stunts performed in the film and wondered about the Cliffhanger's filming location which was majorly set in the mountains. ‘Where was Cliffhanger filmed?’- has become a frequent question for the fans of the adventure drama. Here we’ve got you a detailed answer to your question.

Cliffhanger's filming location details

Also read: Who Is Santosh Anand? All About The Yesteryear Lyricist Who Appeared On 'Indian Idol 12'

According to IMDb, the filming of Cliffhanger was majorly done in several parts of the USA and Italy. The film’s most breathtaking scenes were shot in the Cortina d’Ampezzo Dolomites mountains, majorly because of its huge resemblance to the Colorado Rockies. The production paid a whopping amount of eighty million Lire only to enter all the mountain areas.

One of the bridge scenes was filmed on Monte Cristallo, Ferrata Ivano Dibona in Italy. Because of the filming, the crew, too, stayed in Cortina for more than three months. Several shots were filmed in Durango, Colorado. Furthermore, the production team also gave credits to the Ute Tribe for filming in the Ute Mountain reservation. Several scenes were also shot in Cinecitta Studios in Rome, Lazio, Italy.

Also read: Is John Q Based On A True Story? Here Are All The Details Of This 2002 Thriller Drama

One scene where the stuntman Simon Crane had to cross once between the two planes at nearly fifteen thousand feet, without the aid of any safety devices or any photography tricks, was filmed in the USA, as such a stunt is considered to be illegal in Europe. The filming took place in the months of April to August in the year 1992. According to the report, Sylvester Stallone partly decided to sign up for the film in an effort to help him overcome his fear of heights.

Also read: Where Was 'Just Go With It' Filmed? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Movie

Image Source: A still from Cliffhanger

Also read: Where Was 'Made Of Honor' Filmed? Here's All You Need To Know About The Filming Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.