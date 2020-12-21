Where Was 'Uncle Buck' Filmed? Know Everything About The Shooting Locations Of The Film

Uncle Buck is a comedy feature presentation that has been helmed by John Huges. The film predates Hughes' first installment of the Home Alone film series by a year. The comedy film features the likes of John Candy, Jean Louisa Kelly, Gabby Huffman and Amy Madigan, to name a few.

Coming to Uncle Buck review, the film was praised for the use of practical locations and the will on the part of the director for filming the sequences amid what looked like tense filming situations. Uncle Buck filming locations span all across the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois.

If you're wondering "Where Was Uncle Buck filmed?". here are the various Uncle Buck shooting locations that the viewers and fans of the comedy film have been wanting to know about.

Also Read: 'Uncle Buck' Cast: List Of All The Actors And Characters They Play In This 90s Comedy

Where Was Uncle Buck Filmed?

1) Evanston

One of the primary Uncle Buck filming locations is Evanston, a city in Illinois that is the home to the Russel residence. As per an article on itsfilmedthere.com, the residential structure is located at 2602 Lincoln Street, Evanston. A house similar to the Russel Residence is located very close to the structure, on 2609 Lincoln Street, Evanston. That house is the one that gets approached by Buck at first, which gives way to the first bits of hilarity that the film delivers over the course of its runtime. Evanston is also home to Buck's own humble abode.

The Russel Residence:

Source: Still from Uncle Buck

2) Northfield

Source: A still from Uncle Buck

Those who have seen and loved the movie will remember the iconic scene involving Candy's Buck Russel and his beat-down car against the backdrop of a high school. The name of that particular educational institution in question is New Trier West High School; which is situated on Northfield's 7 Happ Road. The scene would see Buck at one of his highest comical points in the film as he would be seen performing an act out of spite with the help of his vehicle.

Also Read: 'Text For You': Priyanka Chopra Kisses Co-star Sam Heughan As They Shoot In London

3) Skokie

Source: A still from Uncle Buck

A handful of sequences take place at a Garage, named Firestone Auto Care. The car repair center, where one of the most pivotal and iconic scenes of the film has been shot, is located at 8801, Skokie Boulevard, Skokie. A handful of scenes involving Buck and his vehicle have been filmed here.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Opts For Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai, Calls It The 'best Mode Of Transportation'

4) Cicero

Source: A still from Uncle Buck

Adding to the list of places that made it to the list of Uncle Buck shooting locations is Cicero, the Illinois-based city that housed the Bowling Alley that was a part of the film. The Bowling arena, which was dubbed the Palace Bowl, was situated on 5242 W. 25th Street, Cicero. The bowling arena, unfortunately, was torn down not long after it featured in the 1989 classic.

5) Wheeling

Source: A still from Uncle Buck

Wheeling is where the viewers were introduced to the residential structure made out of stone. The location makes its debut on the screen in a sequence involving Candy's buck and his vehicle, which would go on to become integral parts of the film later on. Since then, the stone structure has undergone a remodeling procedure due to a fire.

6) Wilmette

Source: A still from Uncle Buck

Many would remember the Elementary school that gets visited by Candy's Buck Russel. The elementary school that makes it to the frame is known as Romona Elementary School, which resides on 600 Romona Road, Wilmette. The institution has undergone multiple structural changes since then.

7) Northbrook

Source: A still from Uncle Buck

One of the most iconic sequences of the 1989 comedy featurette is the party scene that John Candy's Buck pulls into. The filming location of that very sequence was a Northbrook-based residential area. The sequence in question involved a lot of extras who chose to be a part of the sequence.

Also Read: Where Was 'I'm Your Woman' Filmed? Know Shooting Location Of The Crime Drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.