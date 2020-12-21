Where Was 'Whisky Galore' Filmed? Check Out The Filming Locations Of 2016 Movie

Whisky Galore is a 2016 film that was directed by Gillies MacKinnon. The British comedy film was an adaptation of the1947 film Whisky Galore and is also based on true events. The plot of the movie revolves around a group islanders who try to hijack a ship full of whiskey. Read ahead to know more about Whisky Galore shooting locations:

Where was Whisky Galore filmed?

A major portion of the Whisky Galore (1947) was shot in the island of Barra. Barra is an island located near Outer Hebrides, Scotland. The island is quite inhabited and is a part of Western Isles. Most of the other parts of the movie are shot in or around the UK. Back in 1947, the film was reviewed to be 'one of the best comedy films of 1947'. So it was obvious for the makers of the 2016 film to return to this island to shoot some more.

Apart from Bara, the 2016 film is shot mainly in these locations - Borders, Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire, Glasgow and the East Neuk of Fife. Daily Records reports that the major portion of the movie was shot in the villages of Portsoy and Pennan, St Abb’s Head in the Scottish Borders and the Central Bar in Glasgow. Take a look

Portsoy

Portsoy is a town in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The scenic town has all the lovely features of Scotland and highlands. The town is quite famous and has been featured in many movies and shows. The 1947 film was also shot here. Most of the town scenes and the port scenes are shot here.

Glasglow

Glasglow is one of the biggest cities in Scotland. It is also the third-largest city in the UK. The town also a diverse group of people and has one of the most scenic cities of Scotland. The city is also rich in diversity and the actors added that the locals were very helpful and that they had a great time shooting in Glasglow.

Whisky Galore review

Many fans added that the 2016 movie was quite a joy to watch. Though critics did not rate the film that well. The IMDb rating for this movie is 5.6/10.

