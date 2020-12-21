Where Was 'Britannia' Filmed? Have A Look At Filming Locations Of This Historical Drama

Britannia is a popular fantasy drama series featuring several actors such as David Morrissey, Hugo Speer, Fortunato Carlino, Annabel Scholey, Barry Ward, David Bradley, Gary Oliver, Peter Hosking, Kelly Reilly and many other artists. The plot of the show is set in A.D. 43 when Romans attacked Britain and planned to conquer a mythical land. As the show is a fantasy drama, Britannia shooting locations have been quite fascinating. Let’s see where was Britannia filmed.

Where was Britannia filmed?

Wales

The rural areas of Wales have been seen in quite a few scenes from Nash Point to Henrhyd Falls. The team of the show built a village at Nash Point. The Rhosilli Bay in Gower Peninsula is among the top ten beaches in the world and adds to a few Britannia filming locations.

Czech Republic

Most of the Britannia shooting locations fall under this place. For season 1, the ancient landscapes seen in the show were actually filmed in the Bohemian Region of the Czech Republic. Meanwhile, all the exterior areas, the interior ones were actually shot in Prague at Barrandov Studios. The Amber Palace in the show was created by the crew. They managed to build a replica of the Stonehenge in a town named Morinka.

The team also filmed a few scenes at the Regni and Cantii settlements situated near the town, Morinka. The house of druids was filmed in a quarry and the underground tunnel system. The tree of life set used by Hruba Skala and the Woodland scenes were set in Sembera.

England

In season 2, Britannia filming locations were mostly in England so that the makers could shoot on several landscapes. The Regni tents were set up on the Broadhaven South beach in Pembrokeshire. The other camps were set in Hertfordshire, Ashridge and Chobham Common in Surrey.

Britannia review

The series involves some spectacular encounters between Julius Caesar and General Aulus Plautius along with some serious political drama. The series has showcased the Romans as a gateway to something strange instead of showing them a part of political allegory. With a successful season 1, the show has come up with a second season which will focus more on Aulus and David Morrissey.

