Where Was 'Chateau Christmas' Filmed? Read About This Hallmark Films' Shooting Location

Chateau Christmas is Hallmark’s second release in the upcoming Christmas 2020 line-up. Starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane, the movie will chronicle the life of Margot, who is a renowned pianist. After returning to Chateus Neuhaus to spend holidays with her family, she will rediscover her love for music. While doing so, her path crosses with ex-boyfriend Jackson.

This new release will essay how romance rekindles between the two amidst the Christmas season. As reported by Q News Hub, the movie was filmed at a beautiful location that one can visit themselves. Here’s everything that you need to know about the shooting location of Chateau Christmas.

Chateau Christmas filming location:

Hallmark's CHATEAU CHRISTMAS filming holiday party scenes at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. pic.twitter.com/K1QG3xcbIV — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 17, 2020

@WhatsFilming you won’t believe what’s filling in downtown Abby! 🤣 No signs again pic.twitter.com/gtnaWGi0mm — its me™ (@cloverandsams1) July 18, 2020

Owning to the ongoing pandemic, the movie was filmed extensively in one region. As suggested by the outlet, the movie was filmed in the middle of the summer in Whistler, British Columbia. One of the main locations of the shoot is said to be the Fairmount Chateau Whistler. For the unversed, Fairmount Chateau Whistler is a luxurious hotel located in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

Christmas movie filming this weekend in Abbotsford, B.C. Unconfirmed, but that's where production for Hallmark's CHATEAU CHRISTMAS has moved to, after finishing filming at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler. https://t.co/rcISJfyaVF pic.twitter.com/e4QHzcOGxU — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 20, 2020

Containing more than 519 rooms, the resort features beautiful scenery in front of it. With mountains, greenery and village views as long as the eyes can see, the hotel reportedly took special precautionary measures for all the guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, the portal also states that the shooting crew even moved to Abbotsford, British Columbia to capture a few scenes.

@HockeyWest thanks! This one is a Hallmark one, but that's interesting. I wonder if the name will end up changing due to the Pixar one. — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) April 24, 2016

The movie will release on the Hallmark Channel On Friday, October 30, 2002. The setting of this film and the romance between the lead protagonist is a perfect start for tuning in the cosy holiday mood. This is the second movie post the release of Jingle Bell Bride in the Countdown to Christmas section of Hallmark’s movie list.

The role of Margot will be essayed by Merritt Patterson in the film. She has previously been a part of several Hallmark movies like A Royal Winter, Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New, The Christmas Cottage and many more. She will be seen alongside Luke McFarlane who plays Jackson. Luke is also a common face in the Hallmark movies.

