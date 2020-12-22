Where Was Cheaper By The Dozen 2 Filmed? Everything You Need To Know

Cheaper by the Dozen 2, an American comedy movie, tells the stories of the 12 children of the Baker family and how they bond through various ways. The film shows how the Baker family head tries to keep the family with love and closeness even though the children are moving away after growing up. He manages to convince them to go for a vacation one last time together as a family. There they meet Jimmy Murtaugh (a patriarch of eight children) who often Beats Tom Baker and his children. Both families try to settle down their score at the Annual Labor Day Family Camp. The competition finally reunites two families and Tom and Jimmy realize the real importance of children.

Where was Cheaper by the Dozen 2 filmed?

Interested about where was Cheaper by the Dozen 2 filmed? The movie is based in Wisconsin. The cast and crew shot the whole movie in Ontario, Canada. Hence many popular tourist attractions were chosen as shooting locations to offer the same holiday vibe.

According to the official website of IMDB, the small cottage situated in the 2884 Fire Route 47 Har court in Ontario was one place among the many locations. This place doubled up as the Murtaugh Cottage in the film. Stony Lake The imaginary Wisconsin Lake that you see in the movie is actually the Stony Lake in Ontario. The cabin where the bakers stayed was specially built for the movie and was demolished after the shooting.

Another popular place is the Cottage near the TSony Lake. As per the source of Stonylake.on.ca, It was used to portray the cottage of yeh rival Murtaugh Family in the movie. The Cottage has a picturesque view as it is located near Burleigh Falls.

Some other locations included Aurora, Guelph. All these places and many buildings and streets along Ontario were beautifully captured in the movie. Additionally, Toronto also was used to shoot this movie. Toronto stress and some buildings were featured.

Besides Canada, the USA was also a shooting location for the movie. The Crew shot some scenes in Los Angeles. Mostly the scenes in the cities were filmed here.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 review

The movie was a commercial success. It was widely popular and the viewers liked its simple story and funny situations. But on the contrary, the flick failed to impress the critics. Mostly, the reviews were negative.

The commonsense media gave it a below-average score of 2 stars out of Five in their review. The critics of the movie aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes gave it just a 65% approval rate. But the audience offered it an average of 57%.

