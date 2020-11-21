Where Was Christmas Catch Filmed? Have A Read At The Shoot Locations Of This Festive Drama

Christmas Catch is a story of a detective who goes undercover to catch a diamond thief in the act, but instead of catching the thief, she ends up falling in love with him. This is a television film directed by Justin G. Dyck and written by Patrick McBrearty before getting released in 2018. This movie stars Emily Alatalo and Franco Lo Presti in the leading roles of Detective Mackenzie Bennet and Carson respectively. Let us learn about the Christmas Catch's filming location.

Where was Christmas Catch filmed?

This movie captures the festive season of Christmas as a theme, which is visually visible throughout the duration of the film. The film's shooting locations is situated in Ontario, Canada. This movie was filmed exclusively in the country. According to The Cinemaholic, the shooting of this movie took place in various sets located all over Ontario. Canada is famously known to have various locations all over its country where the filming many films, including Christmas-themed films, have taken place.

(Newmarket)

Brain Power Studio, who is responsible for producing this movie, has three major locations in the province of Ontario - a 7000 square feet studio in Barrie, a 4000 square feet standing set in the small town of Newmarket, which falls under the Greater Toronto area, and 2.5 acres of a horse farm in the town of Whitchurch-Stouffville, which also falls under the Greater Toronto area. These are largely the Christmas Catch's filming locations. ‘The Vow‘, ‘Carrie’ (2013), and ‘Dream House’ have been shot in the Newmarket area. The shooting of popular other films such as Titanic, It, It: Chapter Two and many other films with a festive theme have been shot in different parts of Canada as well.

(Barrie)

Christmas Catch stands on IMDb with a rating of 5.5. Although it has received mixed reviews, the film has captured the theme of Christmas quite evidently following a unique plot for a festive film. This film also stars several other actors including Andrew Bushell as Reid, Genelle Willians as Special Agent Robertson, Lauren Holly as Captain Bennet, Yanic Truesdale as Ken and many more.

