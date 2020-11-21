Where Was 'The Christmas Bow' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Holiday Drama Was Shot

The Christmas Bow is a new Hallmark original release. The film premiered on November 8 this year. The film is directed by Clare Niederpuem and stars actors, Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady. This movie is about a musician who has paused her dreams after an accident. Hallmark is known for its romantic movies which always have picturesque locations and a sweet storyline. The Christmas Bow also has been shot at some wonderful locations and if you are wondering where, we’ve got you covered.

Where was the Christmas Bow filmed?

According to Heavy.com, The Christmas Bow shooting locations were locked in Utah. More specifically in Provo and Salt Lake City. The production took place between August 13 to August 21. Here’s a little more detail about The Christmas Bow filming locations.

Utah

The Christmas market scene in the movie and the train scenes were shot at Provo. The city hosts an annual Christmas Market every year on Centre street right in front of the Provo City centre. The area is lit up with lights and vendors selling food, drinks and crafts. Just like the shots shown in the movie, the night is full of entertainment and fireworks in this city of Utah.

Salt Lake City, popularly called SLC, is the capital of the state of Utah. The city is popular for its cultural talents and is home to the Utah Symphony Orchestra. Interestingly, the musical character of Kate seems to blend here perfectly. The audition scene in the film was shot at the Symphony Hall. Being a world-renowned violinist in real-life, Lucia’s musical performances have been a treat for everyone. Perhaps the cast and the crew who got to see her perform live at this theatre definitely had a surreal experience.

Salt Lake City is a very popular location for many shoot locations. The generic western urban landscapes that can compete with Los Angeles and Denver provide the films with an easy location option. Some of the other popular movies shot in Salt Lake City are Dumb and Dumber, High School Musical franchise and 127 Hours.

The Christmas Bow Review

The film is a musical delight and Lucia Micarelli's talent is really pleasing to watch in the film. The chemistry between the actors and the wonderfully warm locations are really pretty. The story is a little mainstream but that's just what Hallmark does takes a simple story and adds all the glitter to it.

Image Credits: @hallmarkmovie IG

