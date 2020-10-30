Carly Rae Jepsen's New Song Illustrates How Christmas Is 'The Best Time Of The Year'

Carly Rae Jepsen gained immense popularity with her song Call Me Maybe and after lending her voice to several songs, she has now dropped in a special Christmas song for her fans. Carly Rae Jepsen’s new song is called It's Not Christmas Till Someone Cries. The song was released recently and in no time it has reached thousands of views on YouTube. Take a look at her new song that is being liked by fans:

Carly Rae Jepsen’s new song “It's Not Christmas Till Someone Cries”

With a relatable set of lyrics, Carly Rae Jepsen’s new song beautifully paints a picture of Christmas time. Carly Rae Jepsen’s new song ‘It's Not Christmas Till Someone Cries’ has some amazing lyrics in which she states how it does not feel like Christmas unless someone cries. She adds common instances in the song to make it much more relatable for everyone. She sings how her family feeds fish to her boyfriend who is a vegan and how her uncle talks about politics which might lead to the beginning of a fight.

She also sings about the situations where grandpa eats the gummies that they were meant to hide and opened all the presents and ruined the surprise. She also sings about the time when eventually everyone breaks into an argument and gets emotional later on. Carly Rae Jepsen narrates the childhood instances how nieces and nephews used to jump on the head when she used to wake up on Christmas and how they used to ask questions about Santa being fake.

The singer’s fans praised her new song and commented with love as they liked the song. Let’s take a look at some of the comments by fans the moment she released her new song.



Carly Rae Jepsen’s songs

There are a bunch of some amazing Carly Rae Jepsen’s songs that you might want to add to your playlist. The list includes Call Me Maybe, I Really Like You, Run Away With Me, Sunshine On My Shoulders, Part Of Your World, Tonight I’m Getting Over You, Tug Of War, Let’s Be Friends, Both Sides Now, This Love Isn’t Crazy and many others.

