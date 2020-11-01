Movies Like Chateau Christmas That You Can Watch This Holiday Season, See List

With the holiday season right around the corner, Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas series has begun one of the new releases of the Hallmark Channel is Chateau Christmas. Chateau Christmas was directed by Michael Robinson. The movie stars Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane as the leads in the movie.

Chateau Christmas revolves around Margot a popular pianist who returns to Chateau Neuhaus for Christmas. Margot reunites with her ex-boyfriend Jackson while she's there. The movie is set in beautiful locations and is the perfect holiday Rom-Com to get yourself prepared for some holiday feels. If you loved 'Chateau Christmas', here's what else you watch to get some pre-Christmassy feels.



10 Movies like Chateau Christmas

1. Wrapped Up In Christmas

Wrapped Up in Christmas is directed by Peter Sullivan. Just like Chateau Christmas, this movie is a Hallmark original as well. The movie first aired in 2017. The plot of the film revolves around a mall manager who discovers that she is falling for a store owner's nephew. Wrapped Up in Christmas cast includes Tatyana Ali as Heather Nash and Brendan Fehr as Ryan Mckee.



2. My Christmas Love

My Christmas Love is a 2017 Hallmark Channel original. The plot of the movie revolves around a single woman, Cynthia who receives a series of gifts on The Twelve Days of Christmas. She sets out to discover who has been sending them in the search of love. The cast includes some prominent names such as Meredith Hagner, Megan Park, Bobby Campo, and Gregory Harrison.

3. Christmas Inheritance

Christmas Inheritance is a Netflix original which aired in the year 2017. The plot of the story is perfectly romantic. A rich girl who is about to take over her fathers business is sent to his hometown to deliver a letter. Set around the holiday spirit the heiress finds love in her hometown. The cast of Christmas Inheritance includes Eliza Taylor, Jake Lacy, Neil Crone and Andie MacDowell in some of the prominent roles.



4. Christmas Under Wraps

Christmas Under Wraps is another one of Hallmark Original. The movie first aired in 2014. The story revolves around an ambitious doctor who moves into a remote town in Alaska where she finds a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. Christmas Under Wraps cast includes some prominent cast members like Candance Cameron Bure, David O'Donnell and Robert Pine. Candace Cameron Bure is like a staple name in the Hallmark Channel movies. The actor has been a part of quite a few Hallmark movies.



5. Holidate

Holidate is Netflix 2020. The movie recently aired on Netflix and has a simple plot just like Chateau Christmas. The movie revolves around two people who agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones. The Holiday dates eventually turn into real feelings. The cast of the movie includes Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.



6. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is the third movie in the A Christmas Prince trilogy. It is a Netflix Original and aired in 2019. The movie's plot is super fun with romance, comedy and a little bit of mystery. The movie includes some Megan Markel references as well. The cast includes Rose Mclver and Ben Lamb.

7. Jingle Bell Bride

Jingle Bell Bride is another Hallmark Channel original. The movie premiered on 24th October 2020. It is directed by Allan Harmon. The storyline of Jingle Bell Bride is also a simple boy meets girl and the two fall in love. But you need to watch this movie for all of its amazing locations and the beautiful cast of Julie Gonzalo, Donna Benedicto and Ronnie Rowe Jr. The plot of the movie is, a wedding planner goes to a remote town in Alaska to find the perfect flower for a celebrity bride only to find love along with the flower.

8. Christmas at the Palace

Christmas at the Palace is a Hallmark Channel original. The movie first aired in the year 2018. The story revolves around an Ice Skater who is hired by the King of San Senova to help his daughter in Christmas. When the two meet and spend more time together in the palace, naturally develop feelings for each other. If you loved Merrit Patterson in Chateau Christmas, she is the protagonist of Christmas at the Palace as well.



9. Christmas Cottage

Christmas Cottage is another one of classic Hallmark Holiday Romantic. The movie first aired in 2017. The story revolves around an interior designer who is tasked to decorated a cottage for her best friends wedding. She meets her best friends brother and gets a little help from him. The two eventually fall for each other. The cast includes Chateau Christmas', Merrit Patterson, Steve Lund, Brittney Wilson and Victor Zinck Jr.

10. Switched For Christmas



Switched For Christmas is a 2017 release Hallmark holiday movie. It has all the holiday ingredients with family, drama, romance, and Christmas. The story revolves around a pair of identical twins who decide to switch their places until Christmas Day. This Hallmark Movie's cast includes Candace Cameron Bure, Mark Deklin, Eion Bailey and Natasha Bure.

