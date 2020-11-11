How To Get Hats In Among Us? Here's How To Get The New Christmas Hats For Free

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been trending on social media for a long time now. A number of popular gamers and streamers have been playing this game since the beginning. This game has also been trending amongst the gaming community as a number of players have been talking about it. Read more to know about Among Us Christmas hats.

How to get Hats in Among Us?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the new additions made by Innersloth. The players have been asking questions like how to get hats in Among Us and are trying to find the Among Us free hats. This is because the makers added a set of new additions for Chrismas. So to help you out, we have listed down a step-by-step guide that will answer your questions like how to get hats in Among Us and are trying to find the Among Us free hats. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into finding the new Among Us Chrismas and free hats.

Step 1: Open the Among Us application.

Step 2: Enter your character name.

Step 3: Select the number of imposters in the game.

Step 4: Create the game with these settings.

Step 5: Wait for the players to join this room.

Step 6: Go to the computer and choose hats.

Step 7: The players will be able to see the Among Us Chrismas hats there.

Step 8: This does not need any additional money and the players can get it for free.

More about Among Us

Happy Halloween from us at Innersloth!

Hope everyone has a fun and safe Halloween! Don't forget to check out the new free Halloween Hats! Log in before October ends to get them for free! (If you reset you game data after this month, you might lose the hats)#AmongUsGame pic.twitter.com/OlcYNrQ23o — Innersloth (@InnerslothDevs) October 31, 2019

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has been trending amongst the gaming community recently. The game is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. Due to the ban of PUBg, a number of Indian gaming streamers were looking for something new to play. Among Us has become their first priority as Youtube has been dominated by the number of gamers streaming this space-related mysterious game. Not only the Indian Youtubers, but this trend has also managed to go globally viral. Pewdiepie has also been streaming a lot while playing this game with his friends.

A small story was released regarding Among Us 2 on Innersloth’s official website. The story is about “The Future of Among Us” and said that they have ”lots to do” and just need to prioritise their energy and focus towards it. The makers also released an official statement in the same story that explained why Among Us 2 was cancelled. The statement was released by PuffBallUnited who is also the co-founder of Innersloth. This news was also released on their official Twitter accounts and has managed to gain a lot of attention. Seeing PuffBallUnited focusing on the first game is certainly explained after the amount of attention it received recently.

