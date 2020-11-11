John Lewis Christmas Advert: Sam Creates An Alternative Advert That Gets Fans Emotional

An alternative John Lewis & Partners advert for Christmas has been released. John Lewis & Partners is a chain of departmental stores in the UK and every year, the brand releases a new Christmas advert during the festive season. The John Lewis Christmas ad is something that is often looked forward to by fans and this year, Sam Clegg has uploaded an alternative John Lewis advert 2020 for fans ahead of time. Ever since the video has been released, it has been gaining thousands of views and fans have been mentioning that video is also quite emotional. Take a look:

John Lewis Christmas advert 2020

The video starts with a shot of an old man who is sitting in his house with his dog. He is seen reading the newspaper and fans see that the room has been decorated for Christmas. Fans then see the man performing some fun Christmas rituals alone but he seems to be happy to have his dog. In the next shot, fans see the man taking the dog out. The man and dog play fetch in the snow. In the next shot, fans can see that the man is doing something new in the month of December but is alone. His only companion is his dog.

In the next half of the video, the old man loses his dog. He then gets very sad as he can't find his dog and is seen looking at old pictures with his pet. In the end, he finds a piece of clothing that he had given the dog. As soon as he sees the cloth, he suffers a heart attack and dies. In the end, the dog and the man are seen together.

The video was captioned - 'Warning this is a sad song and video that will make you cry. This song/advert is dedicated to everyone who has faced hardships in 2020. With this song, we hope to raise money for multiple charities that support the elderly.' Many fans added that the video was quite heart touching. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Sam Clegg's YouTube

