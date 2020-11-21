Where Was 'Just Mercy' Filmed? Know About The Shooting Locations Of The Legal Drama

Just Mercy was released in the year 2019. It is a legal drama that's written by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Rob Morgan and Tim Blake Nelson in pivotal roles and belongs to the biography genre of films. Revolving around the life of Walter McMillian, the film narrates the story of how he, with the help of a defence attorney appeals his murder conviction. Read on to know more about the critically and commercially acclaimed movie and it's filming locations.

Where was Just Mercy filmed?

The legal drama was filmed in Montgomery, Alabama. Set in the 1980s, the film dealt with racism and slavery in those times and the reason behind narrowing down the Just Mercy filming locations to Alabama is because of its history with slavery and unjust racial judicial system. Most of the shooting took place in downtown Montgomery, Alabama to portray with honesty on screen the issues that people, especially black men faced in the 1980s. Just Mercy shooting locations also include Perry Street in the Garden District and around Dexter Avenue as a lot of sequences from the movie were filmed there, where the entire team recreated Montgomery of the late 1980s through set design, vehicles and costumes from that era.

The movie, based on a real-life story and a book by the same name, has been shot in real locations to throw light on how rampant the issues of slavery and racism were back in the day in Alabama when a black man, Walter McMillian, played by Jamie Foxx on screen was convicted for a murder in 1986. As the film progresses, we see a young Harvard lawyer, Bryan Stevenson portrayed by the Black Panther fame actor Michael B Jordan, returns to his hometown of Alabama after studying law to fight for the rights of minorities, and battle racism and stigma. He began to defend death-row inmates, who were wrongfully convicted and some of them were never given proper justice or even defence lawyers. He took up Walter McMillian's case, which was also one of the earliest cases of his career to defend the man who was brutally tortured for a murder he did not commit and was framed because of racism that was rampant in Alabama.

Image Credits: tenscale10 instagram account

