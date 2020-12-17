Where Is 'News Of The World' Filmed? Here Is More About The Film's Shooting Location

News of the World is an upcoming film of Tom Hanks and there has been hype among fans about the approaching release of the movie. The film has a number of scenic locations which can be seen in the trailer of the film itself. The film has a look of the old western film in a visibly new theme with different types of characters. While there are several eye-catching backgrounds in the film, there is only one single News of the World filming location that is known yet; have a look at it.

Where is News of the World filmed?

There are several shots in the film that might remind the audiences of the western films, especially the famed western films featuring John Wayne. The single major News of the World filming location is Santa Fe which is situated in New Mexico, United States, according to Vanity Fair. The location offers a large area of desert that sets the visual baseline in any film covering the ‘Wild West’. Santa Fe is popularly known for its several ranches that have also become a well-known tourist location.

Santa Fe has always been one of the preferred destinations of shooting movies that filmmakers from all kinds of backgrounds of heartily utilised. Many popular film projects have been shot in Santa Fe till date. Some of them include films like A Million Ways to Die in the West, Wild Hogs, The Lone Ranger, North Country, Bordertown, Independence Day, Natural Born Killers and City Slickers, according to santafechamber.com. Some of the other extremely popular film projects that have been shot here are Terminator Salvation (2009), True Grit and also majorly popular television series such as Breaking Bad, Manhattan and Longmire.

Image courtesy: A still from News of the World trailer

Here was some brief information about News of the World filming location. Apart from the veteran actor Tom Hanks, the film also stars Helena Zengel as another leading character of the film. The plot of the film revolves around a Civil War veteran who agrees to deliver a girl from her Kiowa captors to her aunt and uncle, which unexpectedly goes against the girl’s wishes. The film will be released on the day of Christmas, i.e., December 25.

