Nayanthara’s New Look From Her Latest Movie 'Netrikann' Leave Fans Awestruck

As Nayanthara is all geared up for her upcoming movie, Netrikann, some of her spectacular looks from this thriller movie has been all over the internet. One of the famous filmmakers, Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and shared glimpses of the look from Nayanthara’s new movie, Netrikann. Take a look at Nayanthara’s new movie look from Netrikann.

New stills of Lady Superstar #Nayanthara from her upcoming movie #Netrikann pic.twitter.com/mzgoWbT99l — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 17, 2020

Filmmaker Ramesh Bala shared these glimpses from Nayanthara’s new movie in which she can be seen in a simple no-makeup look, In the first picture, she can be seen in an elegant white kurta with blue denim. The stick in her hand and dog attached to the leash depicts that she will be essaying the role of a blind girl. In the next picture, the actor can be seen in an intense look captured during the shoot of the movie. The next picture also consists of another still from an intense scene by Nayanthara. In one of his other posts, he shared a still from one of Nayanthara’s thrilling scenes in which she can be seen running on the road with her phone in hand.

Nayanthara’s fans were delighted to see their favourite actor’s latest look from her upcoming movie. Her fans took to Twitter and shared how she had a totally different look and how she looked like a lady superstar. Take a look at how they reacted in some of the comments shared below.

Totally Different look💕🔥 — Mr.Mystery💫 (@VkMurugan16) December 17, 2020

She is lady super star nayan..... An inspirational women... 👌👌👌👍👍👍👍👍🤩🤩🤩🤩 — soundari (@soundarri) December 17, 2020

Netrikann cast

Though not all Netrikann's cast members have been revealed yet some of the lead characters in the movie will be essayed by actors namely Ajmal Ameer and Indhuja Ravichandran. Actor Ajmal Ameer will be cast opposite Nayanthara who has been a part of several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu movies such as Loham, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu, Thiru Thiru Thuru Thuru, TN-07 AL 4777 and many others. Netrikann release date has been set for 2021.

Nayanthara’s movies

Nayanthara has played some of the significant roles in her career majorly in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu industry. Some of Nayanthara's movies are namely Vallavan, Yogi, Tulasi, Super, Nannbenda, Thirunaal, Viswasam, Darbar, Bigil, Airaa, Jai Simha, Babu Bangaram, Aramm, Bhaskar The Rascal and several others.

