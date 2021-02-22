Where Was Dark Encounter Filmed? The Carl Strathie Film Was Entirely Shot In UK; Know More

Writer-director Carl Strathie's 2019 release Dark Encounter, a period film set in the ’80s, had received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. The film was highly praised for its sets and production. While many believe that the film's storyline hooked people, a section of moviegoers were curious to know about Dark Encounter filming locations. If - where was Dark Encounter filmed? - has become a frequent question of your recent searches, here is a detailed answer for you.

Dark Encounter Shooting Locations

While setting the film in the 80s', director Carl not only wanted to make it commercially viable but also to create a sense of nostalgia and familiarity. During his chat with Daily Dead, he opened up about the filming and shooting locations of Dark Encounter and how it truly baffled the studio and other departments. In the report, he informed that filming took place at the Highfield Grange Studio in York in the UK at Goldfinch. And, to turn New York, UK into Pennsylvania, USA, the team carefully selected the locations so that nothing looked stereotypically British.

He further explained that to cover the bit of unnoticeable but vital parts, they used CGI enchantments in Viridian VFX studio. He also shared that the team had 30 shooting days in the schedule. On the other hand, a few interior shots, reportedly, took place in the GSP Studios near Selby in North Yorkshire. During the same conversation, sharing trivia about the film, the director revealed that the team went through roughly eight drafts. He also concluded by saying that though the challenges on set to make the film appear like it was taking place during the ’80s and were extremely demanding, it was rewarding because of his fantastic team.

Dar Encounter details

The film revolves around the mysterious disappearance of an 8-year-old girl and how aliens solve the criminal case. According to an IMDb trivia, this film gives quite a few nods to various scenes in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T and Signs. The ensemble star cast of the film has Laura Fraser, Mel Raido, Sid Phoenix, Grant Masters and Spike White, among many others, in major characters.

