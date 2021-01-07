Where Was Dirty Dancing Filmed? Have A Look At Some Of Its Shoot Locations

Dirty Dancing remains one of the all-time classics even after more than three decades of its release. Directed by Emile Ardolino, the film captures romance that is remembered by the audience to date. The film displays a number of memorable scenes which has some grand locations that match well with the vibe of the film. The filming of Dirty Dancing took place at various well-known locations which suited well with its scenes. Let us have a look at some of the shoot locations of this 1987 hit.

Where was Dirty Dancing filmed?

The visuals in Dirty Dancing and some of the locations shown in the film have made a strong combination, having gripped the attention of the audiences. The film was shot in different locations, but the most memorable Dirty Dancing filming location happens to be The Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia, according to The Sun. The location was included in the scene when the lead characters of Frances and Johnny fell in love with each other. However, the location was actually called ‘Kellerman Resorts’ and was supposed to be located in the Catskill Mountains. Many of the exterior scenes in the film were shot at this location as well, and some of the interior scenes as well.

Another important Dirty Dancing filming location is Lake Lure which is located in Rutherford County, North Carolina. Many of the exterior scenes were filmed on this location, including a number of scenes which show them dancing. This place has become a tourist location for a number of fans who often take a tour to relive the scenes from the movie. There are also tours given by Lake Lure Tours boat company, which take the fans to the exact locations of some of the landmark scenes from the film.

Dirty Dancing received a huge response upon its release in 1987. It went on to win some of the most prestigious awards in different categories. These include the Academy Award for Best Original Song, a Golden Globe for the same category and a Grammy award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo. The film saw Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the leading roles.

