Where Was 'East Is East' Filmed? Know All About This Comedy Film's Shooting Locations

East is East is a comedy movie directed by Damien O'Donnell. This 1999 movie offers an honest portrayal of a mixed-ethnicity family. The Pakistani-British family headed by George (Om Puri), a Pakistani, and an English woman Julai (Linda Bassett) offers a lively account of how the children from mixed heritage go through their contrasting upbringing and carve their own identity. The film traces the clash of culture and generation gap and ends with a beautiful message. Wondering where was East is East filmed? Take a look-

Also read: 'Anupamaa' January 5 2021 Spoiler: Vanraj Picks Family Over Kavya

East is East filming locations

According to The Guardian, Shooting for “East is East ” began in October 1998. The main East is East shooting locations were situated in England. This provided a realistic portrayal of the immigrant community and also helped to show how the mixed ethnicity families lived.

The houe for the family where George and Ella lived with their children was recreated at the Opnesjae street, a part of the greater Manchester locality. These streets once had terraced houses, which served as the dwelling places for the immigrants.

Also read: Zack Snyder Has No Plans To Continue In The DCEU After His Cut Of 'Justice League'

These houses have since been demolished to make way for modern-looking homes. The Ashton Old Road, situated in the Central Manchester locality, was also among the East is East shooting locations. Some scenes were also filmed at these places.

The erstwhile The Metro theatre situated in Ashton-Under-Lyne in Manchester was used to shoot the family's scene for a movie night.

Also read: 'Badhaai Do': Bhumi Pednekar Elated To Start Shooting, Shares Muhurat Pics

The Southall's shopping center, situated in Middlesex, was also among the important East is East filming scenes. This place, which is 204 miles from Central Manchester, was also used to shoot the movie's family shopping scene. The Oak label, which was also located at Manningham Bradford in West Yorkshire, was used for the Bradford shops location.

Also read: Kapil Sharma Makes An 'auspicious Announcement' About Netflix Debut; Read Details

Movie review

East is East review was positive. The critics praised the realistic yet humorous portrayal of the mixed family. Rotten Tomatoes website grossed 78% TomatometeR. Among the total 32 reviews on the movie aggregator site, 25 were positive. On the other hand, the Empire gave this movie four out of five stars. The East is East review on the IMDB website is also positive as it scores 6.9 out of 10.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.