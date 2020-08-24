Where Was 'Drunk Parents' Filmed? An Insight Into The Filming Locations Of The Comedy Film

The city of New York has featured in several Hollywood and Bollywood films. The city houses some of the most iconic monuments and breath-taking sites due to which several filmmakers choose it as a shooting location. One such film includes the 2019 American comedy, Drunk Parents. This film starred actors Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Joe Manganiello, Natalia Cigliuti, Jim Gaffigan and Ben Platt in the lead roles. Here is an insight into the Drunk Parents filming locations.

Where was Drunk Parents filmed?

Nyack:

Some sequences of Drunk Parents were shot in Nyack. Nyack is a village in Rockland County, New York. Nyack is an inner suburb of the New York City and is located at a distance of about 31 km from Manhattan.

Fleetwood, Mount Vernon:

Some sequences of Drunk Parents have reportedly been filmed in the city of Mount Vernon. The film showcases the Fleetwood section of Mt. Vernon. Fleetwood is located in the Northern part of Mt. Vernon. Fleetwood also has its own metro station that goes by the same name. Further, this place also houses several local-owned bars as well as restaurants. Restaurants offering various delicacies like Italian, Cuban, American, Asian Fusion, Sushi, Bagels, Pizza, Memphis Style BBQ, and Cajun can be found in the Fleetwood section of Mt. Vernon.

A Plot in Sleepy Hollow:

Drunk Parents also features a house in Sleepy Hollow. Sleepy Hollow is located in the Hudson Valley on New York. This house was situated at 4 Westview Circle. This house featured as a home to protagonists Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek. A yard sale scene of Drunk Parents features the exterior of this property. According to a report by lohud.com, the luxury property comprised of five rooms. While these rooms are reported to be quite huge, they also housed a spacious kitchen. Further, one of the rooms also reportedly housed a fireplace. The property also housed a master suite that comprised of custom-built closets, a private sitting as well as arched roofs.

More about Drunk Parents:

The plot of this film revolved around two drunk parents who have financial difficulties. The film showcases their attempt to hide financial difficulties from their daughter and their social circles. This film was directed by Fred Wolf and it was co-produced by Robert Ogden Barnum and Aaron L. Gilbert.

