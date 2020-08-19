Where Was Hocus Pocus Filmed? Here Are The Major Shooting Locations Of The Film

The 1993 film Hocus Pocus, follows a villainous comedic trio of witches who are unknowingly resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts, on a Halloween night. Helmed by Kenny Ortega, Hocus Pocus stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. Even though it was released almost 27 years ago, it still remains a fan favourite. Aside from its entertaining story and a cast full of talented actors, fans were also spellbound by the Hocus Pocus shooting location. Read on to find out, “Where was Hocus Pocus filmed?”

Read | Where was 'Peyton Place' filmed? Here are The Major Shooting Locations Of The Film

Where was Hocus Pocus filmed?

According to a report on the travel website Country Living, the shooting of Hocus Pocus began on October 12, 1992. The film is primarily set in Salem, Massachusetts. However, many scenes of the film were shot in sound stages located in Burbank, California.

Read | Where was 'The Train Robbers' Filmed? Here is the major shooting location of the film

Hocus Pocus Shooting Location

Thackery Binx's House and Village

In the movie's opening scene, Thackery Binx is seen frantically running through a village in search of his sister. This small snippet of the film was shit in Salem's Pioneer Village. The three-acre colonial property reportedly serves as America’s first living history museum now.

Allison’s House

Source: @DominicccG (Twitter)

Source: @DominicccG (Twitter)

In Hocus Pocus Movie, Allison’s House was known was the Ropes Mansion. It is reportedly an 18th-century home and is currently under the ownership of the Peabody Essex Museum. It is located in Salem's McIntire Historic District.

Read | Teenage Bounty Hunters Ending Explained: Who kidnaps Sterling at the end? Find out

Max and Dani Dennison's House

The infamous spot where Max and Allison re-awakened the Sanderson Sisters is just outside Max and Deni Dennison’s House. The witches appeared following a loud blast that occurred outside this house. This Hocus Pocus Shooting location is now a private property located on 4 Ocean Avenue.

Town Halloween Party

The Town Halloween Party was one of the most entertaining sequences in the 1993 film. Salem’s Old Town Hall was the Hocus Pocus shooting location for this sequence. According to the report, this Federal-style structure still functions as a public hall in Salem.

Read | Teenage Bounty Hunters Filming Locations: Where was Netflix's new comedy series shot?

The Cemetery

Source: @_livingdeadboy_ (Twitter)

The Cemetery which appeared in the Hocus Pocus movie is not located in Salem. The sequence was reportedly shot in Marblehead, Massachusetts. The Marblehead cemetery reportedly holds graves from as far back as the 17th century.

Hocus Pocus Review

The 1993 comedy film has received 6.9 stars out of 10 on its IMDb page. On Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score, the film has secure 71 per cent. According to its IMDb page, Leonardo DiCaprio was originally offered the lead role of Max, but he had declined it to pursue What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.