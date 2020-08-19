Where Was Point Break Filmed? Here Are The Major Shooting Locations Of The 2015 Film

The 2015 action film Point Break is one of the most action-packed Hollywood movies’ ever made. Point Break (2015) is a remake of the 1991 film starring Keanu Reeves. Helmed by Ericson Core and written by screenwriter Kurt Wimmer, Point Break (2015) is an American, German and Chinese co-production. The film stars Édgar Ramírez, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Delroy Lindo and Ray Winstone. Aside from the film’s thrilling action scenes, many fans of the film were enticed by the exhilarating locations in which the film was shot. Read on to find out, “Where was Point Break filmed?"

Read | Where was Leap Year Filmed? Here are the stunning locations from the 2010 romantic comedy

Where was Point Break filmed?

According to a report on CN Traveller, Point Break (2015) was filmed in four continents. The thrilling extreme sports scenes of the movie were filmed using pro athletes in place of stuntmen. Ericson Core’s rendition of the 1991 film also, staged high-stakes stunts against the primal forces of nature. Some of the eye-candy scenes in the film were shot on the world’s tallest waterfall and in a massive fissure in the Alps. Here are some of the most stunning real-life Point Break shooting locations.

Read | Teenage Bounty Hunters Filming Locations: Where was Netflix's new comedy series shot?

Caineville, Utah, United States

Caineville in Utah is colloquially known as Swingarm City. Caineville is reportedly the Mecca for motocross riders around the world. In Point Break (2015), extreme-athlete-turned FBI agent Johnny Utah and his friend rode on some of the most extreme routes in the area.

Read | Where was 'Pretty in Pink' filmed? Check out the shooting locations

Cave of Swallows, Mexico

One of Point Break’s most breathtaking scenes is when the lead characters jumped out of a cargo plane straight down into the Cave of Swallows, which is the world’s largest cave shaft. While watching the film, many fans must’ve thought that diving straight into a cave from the sky is pretty crazy. However, the 1,220-foot-deep pit is reportedly a popular base jumping location in real life.

Teahupo’o, Tahiti

Surfing made up a very small portion of the 2015 film. However, the filmmakers had put every effort to make it appear as stunning as all other sports featured in the film. Filming of Point Break surfing scenes took place off the coast of France. The scenes were actually filmed in the blue swells just south of Tahiti. In this region, the wave heights can reportedly climb into the double digits.

Read | Where was 'Peyton Place' filmed? Here are The Major Shooting Locations Of The Film

Aiguille de la Grande Sassière, France

The report also suggests that, while filing the snowboarding scene for the Point Beak movie, the boarders had accidentally triggered a Class 4 avalanche. Aiguille de la Grande Sassière in France is a mountain in the Graian Alps. It stands 12,300-foot-high mountain.

Walenstadt, Switzerland

The Point Break movie’s biggest stunt features four men jumping off the Jungfrau, a peak in the Swiss Alps. They are seen flying through a massive fissure in the mountains. This feat in extreme sports is known as “Grinding the Crack.” The athletes in the suits reportedly performed the flight about 60 times to get all the angles, leaping from mountain heights to the crystal-clear Lake Walensee in the valley below.

Point Break Review

On its IMDb page, Point Break (2015) has been received a rating of 5.3 out of 10. The film's IMDb page also reveals that Gerard Butler was the first person cast in the film. He was cast as Bodhi but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has garnered only 29 per cent in Audience Score.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.