Where Was 'Project Power' Filmed? Here Are Major Shooting Locations Of The Film

Jamie Foxx starrer superhero film Project Power was released on Netflix on August 14, 2020. Alongside Jamie Foxx, the film also stars critically acclaimed actors like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro and etc.

Helmed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, Project Power on Netflix revolves around a drug dealer, a police officer and a former soldier, who team up in order to stop the distribution of a pill. This pill apparently gives superpowers to anyone who consumes it. Aside from an entertaining plotline and a star cast of amazing actors, fans of the film were thrilled also thrilled by Project Power shooting location.

Where was 'Project Power' filmed?

According to a report of Cheatsheet, contrary to many Hollywood projects which are filmed in Canada or Europe. Project Power was actually filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana. Production for the Netflix movie started in December 2018.

Project Power features a number of New Orleans neighbourhoods. Some of the spots in the city which were used in the filming of Project Power include several buildings from the Lower 9th Ward and the old Six Flags amusement park. Many outdoor scenes of the film were shot in notable locations and landmarks across the city.

Why did 'Project Power' makers shoot the film in New Orleans?

In an exclusive interview with Forbes Magazine, Project Power creator and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin revealed that he initially envisioned Portland, Oregon as the main location for the film. However, he decided against it and ultimately changed the backdrop to New Orleans because the history of the city complimented the characters in the film.

Tomlin also stated that the way New Orleans was treated by the US government during Hurricane Katrina had also inspired elements of the film’s story. Hence, the city became the obvious choice for the filming of Project Power.

About the film

Project Power on Netflix narrates the story of Robin played by Dominique Fishback, a reluctant young drug pusher who is trying to help her mother. Robin’s mother is undergoing expensive medical treatment. Robin soon discovers that her cousin, Newt played by Machine Gun Kelly which has given him superhuman powers. As the film progresses, Robin joins a mysterious man named Art played by Jamie Foxx and a cop named Frank ported by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The trio then tries their level best to stop the drug from spreading.

Review

On its IMDb page, Project Power has scored 6 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes the film scored 52 per cent in Audience score. Here is what fans on twitter thought about the film.

If you’re looking for a movie to watch on Netflix, watch project power and thank me later. — :) (@chimgoddess) August 20, 2020

project power on Netflix, highly recommend — YT: Millicent Kigen (@_mjmk) August 21, 2020

Project power is a good film just added 👌 — ItsDan (@420Gaming5) August 21, 2020

I was SO excited and hyped for Project Power on Netflix and I was so disappointed after watching it. The young girl and Jamie Foxx are amazing but the script felt lazy and cliché like I've seen it a billion times. I was bored and it was difficult to finish it. 😒 Disney Plus, ur — She-Hulk, Spider-Woman, America Chavez (@BlueBoy8000) August 21, 2020

