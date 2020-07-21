Where Was 'Failure To Launch' Filmed? Here Are All Major Filming Locations

Failure to Launch was a 2006 romantic comedy film that starred Matthew McConaughey and Sarah Jessica Parker as the two romantic leads. The movie was directed by Tom Dey and released on March 10, 2006. Failure to Launch was rather successful as it earned around $128 million at the box office. Here is a look at all the major Failure to Launch shooting location used during the filming of the movie.

Where was Failure to Launch filmed?

Failure to Launch was completed filmed in the United States. The filming of Failure to Launch spanned several states, though most of the filming was done in Maryland, USA. Some of the main Maryland locations used in the film include Baltimore, St. Michaels, Oxford, and Annapolis. The city of New Orleans, in Louisiana, USA, was also a major shooting location for the movie.

Baton Rouge, a locality in Louisiana, is where Jim's Firearms is located in real life. Other states where Failure to Launch movie was filmed include Alabama and Delaware. Gadsden and Leesburg were the only two major locations in Alabama that were used in the film.

Cape Henlopen State Park - 42 Cape Henlopen Drive, Lewes, Delaware, was a major location that was used in some important scenes in Failure to Launch. New Castle was also used in multiple scenes in the film. The rock climbing scenes in the movie were filmed at Cherokee Rock Village in Leesburg, Alabama.

Failure to Launch review and plot

Failure to Launch tells the story of a 35-year-old man named Tripp, who is played by Matthew McConaughey. Tripp still lives with his parents and does not have any intentions of getting out. In fact, his best friends also live in their parents' house and seem to be proud of that fact. Tripp has casual relationships with several women, and when he gets bored of them he invites them to 'his house'. As soon as the women realise that he is still living with his mom, they dump him.

To get their son out of their house, Tripp's parents call in an expert named Paula, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. This expert manages to get men out of their parents home by building their self-esteem. However, Paula quickly realizes that Tripp is not one of her normal targets, as he has normal social skills and self-esteem. Paula then realizes that Tripp is only living with his parents because of his fiancée's sudden death.

