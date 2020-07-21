Zack Snyder Excited For 'The Batman'; Showers Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson With Praise

The American film director, Zack Snyder recently expressed his excitement regarding Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Snyder is the one who introduced the most recent on-screen Batman, Ben Affleck, to the world with 2017's Batman v Superman: Justice League.

In an interview with YouTuber Grace Randolph, the filmmaker expressed his enthusiasm to see Matt Reeves' The Batman, introducing the Twilight actor Robert Pattinson as Batman for the first time ever.

Zack Snyder is 'super excited' to see 'The Batman'

Speaking about his upcoming cut of Justice League with YouTuber Grace Randolph recently, Zack Snyder briefly discussed several changes going on within the DC Extended Universe, including The Batman. The upcoming film will likely be separate from DCEU continuity.

Snyder was extremely happy to express his enthusiasm for The Batman during the interview and also showered Matt Reeves with a lot of compliments. In his statement, Snyder said that he feels Reeves is an amazing filmmaker while he also finds Robert Pattinson 'cool'. Thus, the director-screenwriter is 'super excited' to watch the film, and called himself a 'fan'.

After Ben Affleck's exit from DCEU, Warner Bros. decided to take the Batman series in a different direction altogether, with their upcoming instalment titled The Batman. American filmmaker Matt Reeves was roped in to direct the film and Pattinson for playing Bruce Wayne.

Like Affleck, there was some backlash received by the makers when Pattinson was roped in, but in general, there's a great level of excitement surrounding The Batman, while plot details of the film are kept under wraps by the makers.

The Batman's production began earlier this year, but its shoot schedule was halted and forced into a lengthy delay due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, back in March.

However, according to the recent reports from several online portals, the highly-anticipated film's shoot will resume in September, and the cast and crew will no longer be shooting on the location. Fans are hoping that this decision will hopefully help makers prevent any further delays and allow the film to hit the silver screens on its new release date.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder FC and Robert Pattinson FC Instagram)

