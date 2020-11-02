Where Was 'Fisherman's Friends' Filmed? Read All About The Picturesque Locations

Fisherman's Friends is a 2019 Britsh movie that was directed by Chris Foggin, with the screenplay by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard and Piers Ashworth. The plot of the film revolves around a true story about a group of fishermen from Port Isaac. The fisherman group has strong bonding and go on many adventures together. The film starred Daniel Mays as Danny, James Purefoy as Jim, David Hayman as Jago, Dave Johns as Leadville, Sam Swainsbury as Rowan, Tuppence Middleton as Alwyn and Noel Clarke as Troy. The film also has lovely picturesque locations and many fans wondered where was Fisherman's Friends filmed? Take a look:

Also Read | Where is Press Your Luck Filmed? Read on to know more about the filming of the game show

Fisherman's Friends filming location

As mentioned earlier, the film showcases a story about fishermen from Port Isaac. Port Isaac is a small fishing village in England, United Kingdom. The film is also shot in this fishing village. Port Isaac is a very spot for various films and shows to be shot in. ITV series Doc Martin is also shot here. Port Isaac also has a bar known as Temple Bar which is famously shown in movies.

Also Read | Where was 'The Witches' filmed? Check out Anne Hathaway-starrer's filming location

Another famous filming location of Fisherman's Friends is The Golden Lion in Port Isaac. Golden Lion is another pub where the members are often seen. There are many shots in the film where the crew members rush to have some beer and talk about their lives. Take a look:

Also Read | Where was 'Practical Magic' filmed? Filming location, other details about 1998 movie

Which church was used in Fisherman's Friends?

The church that was used in the film is called Saint James church in St Kew. The town is located near the north coast of Cornwall. Even the soundtrack of the film was recorded here. The town is also very well known for its food and pubs.

Also Read | Sufiyum Sujathayum shooting location: Details about picturesque locations of this movie

London

The other half of the movie is shot in London. All the city parts of the movie are shot in the heart of England. In many scenes, fans can view iconic buildings of London and even many tourist spots. Though much of the film is shot in Port Isaac, London is the only other filming location for the movie that isn't in the countryside.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.