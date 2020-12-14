CEV Vs CDZ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Playing 11, LaLiga Preview

Celta Vigo host Cadiz CF tonight in Abanca-Balaidos, Spain in their next LaLiga fixture. The game is expected to kick off at 1:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at CEV vs CDZ Dream11 prediction, CEV vs CDZ Dream11 team, and other details of the game.

Celta Vigo haven't had the best starts to their LaLiga season. They are currently extremely close to the relegation zone and have been unable to play their best football. However, a change at the helm seems to bring them some luck with Eduardo Coudet helping Celta Vigo win two games of the three he has taken charge of.

Back in November, the Sky Blues had fallen into the relegation zone after losing to Sevilla. However, a 3-1 win against Granada followed up with another 2-0 win vs Athletic Bilbao helped them get out of the relegation zone. Celta Vigo are currently 17th on the LaLiga table. They have managed to register 13 points from 12 games with 3 wins and 4 draws to their name

Cadiz, on the other hand, have made a flying start to their Laliga campaign, They have managed to register an impressive 18 points from their 12 games and currently occupy the 5th position in Laliga standings. Cadiz will start with great confidence following a massive 2-1 win against LaLiga giants Barcelona last week. They have also managed to defeat defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid earlier in their LaLiga campaign.

CEV vs CDZ playing 11 (predicted)

Celta Vigo - Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza; Brais Mendez, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Cadiz - Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Pedro Alcala, Fali, Iza; Jens Jonsson, Augusto Fernandez; Jairo Izquierdo, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo

CEV vs CDZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - J. Ledesma

Defenders - H. Mallo, J. Aidoo, L.Olaza

Midfielders - Nolito, A. Fernandez, R. Tapia, A. Perera

Attackers - S. Mina, A. Negredo, I. Aspas

CEV vs CDZ Dream11 prediction

Celta Vigo will look to shrug off the poor start to the season and aim for a win tonight. They have managed to register two consecutive victories in La Liga and expect players like Iago Aspas and Nolito to help them walk away with the win. However, they face tough opposition in Cadiz who are likely to restrict them to a draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Cadiz

Note: The above CEV vs CDZ Dream11 prediction, CEV vs CDZ Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CEV vs CDZ Dream11 Team and CEV vs CDZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

