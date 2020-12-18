'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: See What Will Happen In The Latest Episode

The Young and The Restless is one of the most popular soap operas in the world. It is created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell for CBS. The soap opera recently aired its 12000th episode on December 1, 2020. The Young and The Restless review have also been mostly positive over the years. The Young and The Restless cast features several talented actors like Peter Bergman, Donny Boaz, Sharon Case, Christel Khalil among others in key roles. A lot of people had been curious to know about The Young and The Restless spoilers and have been thinking about what happens next in The Young and The Restless latest episode. Here is a look at the latest The Young and The Restless spoilers according to a report by celebdirtylaundry.com.

The Young and The Restless spoilers

The Young and The Restless' latest episode teases that Amanda will question Lily about her new romance with Billy Abbott. It looks like they will pass the time by discussing their relationships and its complications while waiting for more news on the case. Amanda has developed some complex feelings for Billy during their dive bar nights and during those deep conversations. However, it seemed like things were a bit messy after all the drama. Amanda had shared a kiss with Billy but they settled on friendship. The Young and The Restless latest episode will see Amanda feeling that Lily will take her chances with Billy.

Amanda will persistently push Lily about her true feelings towards Billy. Lily might not be ready to confess her love to Billy but she is very much on her way. While Amanda is pressing Lily for her feelings, Rey Rosales will be looking forward to marrying the woman of his dreams. The countdown to Sharon and Rey’s wedding has started and it will continue in the coming episodes. Sharon and Rey will have to put in huge efforts to tackle this big challenge in time.

They will continue to plan their wedding as it is a new year’s eve event and they will want it to be the best that they can make it. It is possible that Friday's episode will see Rey being uncertain about Sharon’s commitment to him. He will have an extra reason to be fearful as Rey’s marriage to Mia Rosales did not pan out well. The latest episode is expected to see uncertainty and drama about their wedding and also Amanda and Billys’ interesting conversation.

Image Credits: The Young and The Restless Instagram

