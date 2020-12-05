CH W Vs WB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Preview

Central Hinds are set to face Wellington Blaze in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 on Sunday, December 6. The match will be played at the Donnelly Park, Levin at 2:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our CH W vs WB W match prediction, probable CH W vs WB W playing 11 and CH W vs WB W Dream11 team.

CH W vs WB W live: CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction and preview

CH W are currently at the top of the points table and will look to hold onto that position by winning their upcoming contest against WB W on Sunday. On the other hand, WB W are still winless in the tournament and will be desperate to not only put points on the table but also avoid two defeats in a row versus CH W.

#CENTRALHINDS 🟩🟨🏏#HBJShield Round 3⃣ wrap

A blustery day at Donnelly Park well worth it!

Back tomorrow 👌https://t.co/RnuC3B1uww — Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) December 5, 2020

Both teams met last Saturday and it was CH W who emerged victorious versus WB W by 8 wickets. CH W were bowled out for 111 runs thanks to sme fine bowling from off spinner JM Watkins, who picked up 4 wickets for 13 runs. In reply, CHW chased down the target in just 27.2 overs. While CH W will be favourites coming into the match, WB W will look to give a good fight.

CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Probable CH W vs WB W playing 11

CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: CH W playing 11

Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig.

CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: WB W playing 11

Jessica Mcfadyen, Antonia Hamilton, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Thamsyn Newton (c), Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Olivia Boivin.

CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CH W vs WB W Dream11 team

Natalie Dodd

Jess Watkin

Rebecca Burns

Jessica Mcfadyen

CH W vs WB W match prediction: CH W vs WB W Dream11 team

CH W vs WB W live: CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction

As per our CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, CH W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CH W vs WB W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CH W vs WB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Central Districts Cricket Association/ Twitter

