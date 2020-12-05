CH W Vs WB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Central Hinds are set to face Wellington Blaze in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2020-21 on Sunday, December 6. The match will be played at the Donnelly Park, Levin at 2:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our CH W vs WB W match prediction, probable CH W vs WB W playing 11 and CH W vs WB W Dream11 team.
Also Read: Corey Anderson, Liam Plunkett To Boost USA Team After Indian Stake In Major League Cricket
CH W are currently at the top of the points table and will look to hold onto that position by winning their upcoming contest against WB W on Sunday. On the other hand, WB W are still winless in the tournament and will be desperate to not only put points on the table but also avoid two defeats in a row versus CH W.
#CENTRALHINDS 🟩🟨🏏#HBJShield Round 3⃣ wrap— Central Districts Cricket Association🏏 (@CDCricket) December 5, 2020
A blustery day at Donnelly Park well worth it!
Back tomorrow 👌https://t.co/RnuC3B1uww
Both teams met last Saturday and it was CH W who emerged victorious versus WB W by 8 wickets. CH W were bowled out for 111 runs thanks to sme fine bowling from off spinner JM Watkins, who picked up 4 wickets for 13 runs. In reply, CHW chased down the target in just 27.2 overs. While CH W will be favourites coming into the match, WB W will look to give a good fight.
Also Read: Lanka Premier League DV Vs GG Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig.
Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Concussion Substitute Call Makes Justin Langer Lash Out At David Boon
Jessica Mcfadyen, Antonia Hamilton, Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Thamsyn Newton (c), Maneka Singh, Jess Kerr, Bethany Molony, Olivia Boivin.
Also Read: EBC Vs TMC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match Preview
Natalie Dodd
Jess Watkin
Rebecca Burns
Jessica Mcfadyen
As per our CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, CH W will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The CH W vs WB W Dream11 prediction, top picks and CH W vs WB W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CH W vs WB W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Australia A vs India A Test live stream, pitch report, Sydney weather forecast and preview
39 mins ago
CH W vs WB W live stream, pitch and weather report, New Zealand Women’s ODD preview
1 hour ago
Mark Taylor says concussion rules will suffer the same fate as runner's rule if misused
1 hour ago
CTB vs NK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview
1 hour ago
CD vs WEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview
1 hour ago
AUK vs OTG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ford Trophy 2020 match preview
1 hour ago