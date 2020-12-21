Where Was 'Good Will Hunting' Filmed? Know The Locations Of This Oscar-winning Drama Film

Good Will Hunting was a 1997 romantic drama which released in 1997. The film was directed by Gus Van Sant and has two Oscar Wards as well. The cast of the movie includes Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver, Stellan Skarsgard, Cole Hauser. The plot of Good Will Hunting revolves a janitor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who is a gifted mathematician. But he seeks therapy to find the right direction in his life. If one wants to know Good Will Hunting filming locations, this article provides all the details.

Also read | Who Is Ariana Grande Engaged To? Know Everything About The Singer's Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Also read | Will Smith Talks About Being Self-aware And His Strengths As An Actor

Good Will Hunting filming locations

Where was Good Will Hunting filmed?

According to a report by Movie Locations, the movie was shot in Boston, Massachusetts and Toronto, Ontario in Canada.

Boston, Massachusetts

This is one of the Good Will Hunting shooting locations. Some parts of the film are shot around South Boston and Harvard Square. The college in which Matt Damon is shown to be working as a janitor is shown to be Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Bunker Hill Community College, Charlestown, Boston

This is one of the Good Will Hunting shooting locations. A few parts of the movie have been shot here as well. The college which was attended by Robbie Williams in the film is shown to be Bunker Hill Community College.

Boston Public Garden

This is one of the Good Will Hunting shooting locations. Some scenes from the movie have been shot here, too. The scene where Robbie Williams has a heart-to-heart talk with Matt Damon was shot in this park. The bench on which they sat to enact thee acne is still there.

University of Toronto, Canada

Most of the film was shot in Canada due to budget constraints. Due to the movie being set against the backdrop of a college, most of the Good Will Hunting filming took place at the University Of Toronto. This university can be seen in many of the shots from the film.

Upfront Bar and Grill, Toronto

This is one of the important filming locations of the movie. The scene where Matt Damon embarrassed a history student was shot at this eatery. This eatery was shown to depict the interiors of the college bar.

Also read | Temple Dedicated To Sonu Sood Constructed By Telangana Villagers, Prayers Will Be Offered

Also read | Sana Khan Celebrates 'one Month Of Being Together' With Husband Anas, Shares Unseen Video

Image courtesy- @netflixbaby_movienostalgia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.