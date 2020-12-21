Sana Khan Celebrates 'one Month Of Being Together' With Husband Anas, Shares Unseen Video

Former actress Sana Khan who had tied knots with businessman Anas Saiyad on November 20, recently celebrated one month of marriage. Sana took to Instagram and shared a throwback video where she can be seen signing her marriage certificate. While captioning the post, Sana hailed her “best decision” of life by marrying Anas a month back and thank god for showering her with so many blessings and love from her in-laws.

Sana Khan celebrates one month anniversary

She captioned the video and wrote, “Last month this day I said “Qubool hai. It’s one month today I just want the rest of my life to be spent like this in happiness. Took the best decision of my life for once. My saasu ma made this dupatta for me.” Apart from sharing the video, Sana also gave a glimpse of the gift that she received from her husband on her Instagram story. In the video, she showed the mobile phone that she received as a gift from her husband. She captioned the Instagram story and wrote, “Thank you Anas Saiyad, one month of being together. My gift to u is udhar ok”

Currently, the newly married couple are enjoying their honeymoon together in Kashmir as Sana has been updating fans with her fun activities on Instagram. She shared a series of photos as they enjoyed the snow in Gulmarg. Sana Khan and Mufti Anas are spending some quality time in Gulmarg. Mufti Anas captured some beautiful pictures of Sana as she enjoyed the snow in Gulmarg. Sana had worn a florescent green hoody and wore a furry coverup to protect her from cold. She also wore a camouflaged fanny pack and paired her outfit with yellow sunglasses.

In the last photo, the couple posed together for a romantic snap. Sana Khan had a very tough year after she broke up with her ex Melvin Louis. She decided to quit showbiz and deleted all her glamorous pictures from Instagram. Sana tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad in a hush-hush ceremony and later made an announcement on Instagram about the same. She shared pictures from all her ceremonies soon after she got hitched. For the nuptials, Sana wore a red lehenga while Anas wore a white Sherwani.

